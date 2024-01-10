Toyoda Gosei’s Cota® Wireless Power Magnetic Phone Chargers Receives CES Innovation Award

Built on Cota® Real Wireless Power™ Next-generation Wireless Power

KIYOSU, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Cota1 Forever Magnetic Charger, a wireless power receiver for mobile phones developed by Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:7282) and Ossia Inc. (USA), has received an Innovation Award at Consumer Electronics Show (CES)2 2024.









The Innovation Awards recognize outstanding design and engineering achievements in consumer technology. The Cota Forever Magnetic Charger was awarded in the “Mobile Devices, Accessories & Apps” category, one of the most highly visible among the 29 categories.

Toyoda Gosei has been working together with Ossia since 2020 to develop the Cota wireless power technology that can supply power wirelessly to electronic devices over a distance of several meters using radio frequency. The Cota Forever Magnetic Charger can be easily attached to mobile phones and receive power sent from a microwave transmitter. Mobile phones are an integral part of modern life, and the CES award recognizes that charging their batteries wirelessly without further user intervention will lead to more convenient living.

This award-winning Cota receiver will be shown at both the Ossia booth and the Innovation Awards winner area (both in the Venetian Expo) at CES 2024, being held in Las Vegas, USA from January 9, 2024.

1 Name given by Ossia Inc. for this Cota power receiver



2 CES brings together major corporations to venture startups to show the world’s most advanced technologies

Contacts

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

Contact: Public Relations



inquiry@mlist.toyoda-gosei.co.jp