Toyoda Gosei Increases Interior and Exterior Automotive Parts Production Capacity in USA

KIYOSU, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:7282) will invest $59.9M (USD) to increase production capacity at two of its American subsidiaries, TG Missouri Corporation (TGMO) and TG Kentucky, LLC (TGKY), to keep up with growing sales of interior and exterior automotive parts in the key North American market.









In the coming years automakers are expected to introduce more diverse lineups of vehicle types, including battery electric vehicles and others. With a view to this evolution in automobiles, Toyoda Gosei will establish a network that can provide products with a wide range of variations, such as many different types of large painted products that are front and rear components of automobiles.

For this purpose, the company is enlarging plant buildings and installing large, energy-efficient electric molding machines and highly efficient painting booths. It is also incorporating the latest production technology, such as product assembly and transport automation and IoT systems that centrally manage production processes, and optimizing production layouts.

North America is a key market in Toyoda Gosei’s medium- to long-term business strategy (2030 Business Plan). Going forward, the company will expand its development and production network to flexibly and rapidly meet customer needs in this essential market.

Outline of TGMO and TGKY, where production capacity is being enhanced Name TG Missouri Corporation TG Kentucky, LLC Established April 1986 November 1997 Capital USD 30 million USD 54 million Shareholders Toyoda Gosei North America Corporation* 80% Mitsui & Co., Ltd. 20% Toyoda Gosei North America Corporation 100% Plants Perryville Plant (HQ) Indiana Plant ― Location Perryville, Missouri New Albany, Indiana Lebanon, Kentucky Products Interiors and exteriors Safety systems Interiors and exteriors Interiors and exteriors Functional components Land area Approx. 995,000 m2 Approx. 102,000 m2 Approx. 327,000 m2 Building area Approx. 120,000 m2 After expansion → Approx. 123,000 m2 Approx. 26,000 m2 Approx. 58,000 m2 After expansion → Approx. 66,000 m2 Employees 1,715 (as of December 31, 2023) 379 (as of December 31, 2023) 1,057 (as of December 31, 2023) Main new equipment and machinery Molding machines, assembly equipment, collaborative robots, automated guided vehicles (AGVs) Molding machines, assembly equipment Molding machines, painting equipment, collaborative robots, automated guided vehicles (AGVs) Start of operations Planned for December 2025 (in new building additions) New investment amount USD 21 million USD 38.9 million * Toyoda Gosei Group headquarters for the Americas

