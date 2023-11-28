TowerNorth Bolsters Management Team with Three Senior-Level Appointments

Tim Jaki appointed Chief Operating Officer, Joshua Mossey appointed Chief Financial Officer, and Pablo Herrera joins as Vice President of Corporate Development

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TowerNorth, a fast-growing independent developer, owner, and operator of critical wireless infrastructure assets in the United States and Europe, today announced that it has bolstered its executive leadership team with the appointments of Tim Jaki as Chief Operating Officer (COO), Joshua Mossey as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Pablo Herrera as Vice President of Corporate Development.





Mr. Jaki brings extensive industry, operational management, and strategic planning experience, as well as a strong track record of leveraging process improvement within organizations. Most recently, he served as President of Full Tilt Energy Systems, a solar panel developer and operating company. Previously, Mr. Jaki spent over 16 years in a variety of high-level operational roles at Crown Castle, a telecommunications and digital infrastructure organization. He will focus on building and operating TowerNorth’s mission critical communications infrastructure, as well as enhancing processes to ensure operational excellence at scale driving TowerNorth’s successful execution for their customers.

Mr. Mossey, who brings nearly a decade of financial operating expertise and significant tower infrastructure industry experience, will be responsible for providing financial leadership and aligning business and finance strategy to grow TowerNorth. Most recently, he served as Director of Finance Operations at Parallel Infrastructure, a telecommunications infrastructure company. Previously, Mr. Mossey was Accounting Manager at CTI Towers, a leading owner and manager of wireless towers.

Mr. Herrera has significant experience coordinating, leading, and executing mergers and acquisitions transactions for relevant tower infrastructure organizations. He joins TowerNorth from American Tower Corporation, a global provider of wireless communications infrastructure where he served as Manager of Corporate Development and M&A. Mr. Herrera will be responsible for fostering relationships with tower owners, developers, brokers, and investment banks to continue to develop TowerNorth’s active pipeline of partnerships and acquisition opportunities.

“We are thrilled to welcome three highly skilled and experienced individuals who will be key to driving our continued success and momentum,” said Bert Stern, Chief Executive Officer of TowerNorth. “With a customer focus, strong track record of successfully executing in growth companies, and attention to timely delivery on all of our commitments, the arrival of Tim, Joshua, and Pablo help us capitalize on opportunities to further expand our tower and small cell infrastructure asset and service solutions for wireless carriers, local jurisdictions, and property owners.”

These appointments come on the heels of TowerNorth receiving a majority growth investment from Berkshire Partners to support the Company’s strategic growth plans.

Founded by industry veterans Josh Delman and Bert Stern in 2012, TowerNorth is an independent developer, owner, and operator of mission critical wireless infrastructure in the US and Europe. For additional information, visit www.towernorth.com.

