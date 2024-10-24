Home Business Wire TourRadar Releases Overhauled Mobile App to Revolutionize How Travelers Book Organized Adventures
VIENNA, Austria–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TourRadar, the world’s leading organized adventure platform, is excited to announce the release of its completely redesigned mobile app. This update makes it easier than ever for travelers to search, discover, and book their dream adventures on the go while also offering exclusive discounts and contests. The app overhaul focuses on delivering an intuitive user experience, equipped with a brand-new search and recommendation system and mobile-native payment methods.


As the demand for convenience continues to grow, this update eliminates the need for customers to plan & book their adventures from a desktop or laptop. Now, users can effortlessly explore 50,000+ multi-day tours on their mobile devices, making it simpler to discover unique travel opportunities anywhere, anytime.

“As the leading organized adventure platform, this is the latest effort to pioneer and simplify booking, offering the best customer experience possible,” said Travis Pittman, CEO & Founder of TourRadar. “With this redesigned app, we’re setting a new standard for booking multi-day travel by making it more accessible and seamless for our customers.”

Key Features of the New App:

  • Improved Search and Discovery: An upgraded search engine and personalized recommendations allow users to find the perfect adventure in seconds.
  • Mobile-Native Payment Methods: Designed for travelers on the move, the app now supports a variety of mobile-friendly payment methods, ensuring a quick and secure booking process.
  • Enhanced User Interface: A clean, modern design to make planning organized adventures as seamless and enjoyable as the journeys themselves.

Exclusive Launch Contests and Discounts:

To celebrate the app’s launch, right in time for the highly anticipated Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, TourRadar is introducing a series of exclusive in-app contests, giving users a chance to win up to $3,000 in Travel Credits. First-time customers can also enjoy a $100 discount on their initial booking through the app. Additionally, TourRadar will be partnering with operators to provide mobile exclusives, ensuring users receive the best deals directly through the app.

This new mobile experience is poised to capitalize on the upcoming holiday shopping surge, enabling travelers to effortlessly seize limited-time deals and flash sales while on the go or when booking with friends, paving the way for record-breaking bookings during the peak Black Friday and Cyber Monday season.

About TourRadar:

TourRadar is the Organized Adventure Platform, offering the world’s largest selection of multi-day organized adventures worldwide. TourRadar connects travelers and travel agents with over 2,500 multi-day operators, offering 50,000+ adventures in 160+ countries. We pride ourselves on a seamless, user-friendly experience.

Media Contact:
Aizaz Sheikh – Head of Brand, Community & Content

Email: aizaz.sheikh@tourradar.com
Phone: +1-647-981-5742

Website: www.tourradar.com

