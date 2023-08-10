Tour24 Wins 2023 PropTech Breakthrough Award for Residential Lease Management Platform of the Year

PropTech innovator recognized among 1700 nominees for revolutionizing seamless and secure self-guided tours

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tour24, developer of the award-winning mobile app that offers renters an easy way to tour apartments and empowers leasing teams to seamlessly manage tours, today announced it has won the PropTech Breakthrough Award for Residential Lease Platform of the Year. The PropTech Breakthrough awards celebrate industry leaders in property management technology, and this award recognizes Tour24’s unique and trailblazing platform for self-guided tours.





“It is an honor to be chosen for this prestigious award and to be recognized for creating groundbreaking solutions for the multifamily rental industry,” said Georgianna W. Oliver, CEO of Tour24. “Self-guided tours are the future of leasing. In today’s world, renters who are shopping for a new home expect self-service and flexibility, but arranging and coordinating a property tour can take hours or sometimes days. Tour24 has built a national on-demand platform where people can schedule apartment tours within seconds. Digital transformation in the property industry focuses on improving the consumer experience while offering convenience and self-service. We built a technology that makes leasing easier for both leasing staff and prospective residents. More than 60% of requests for tours come in after office hours or on weekends, and Tour24 is proud to lead the way in promoting this growing trend.”

Over 1700 organizations and individuals were nominated for the PropTech breakthrough awards, and other winners include elite companies such as Zillow. Tour24 has won numerous industry awards like CPE Distinguish Achievement Award 2020, and Student Housing Business Award with Landmark Properties for The Best Vendor Solution in 2023. Tour24’s senior executives have also been featured speakers at major multifamily events, including NAA Apartmentalize and AIM.

About Tour24

Tour24 is the award-winning platform provided to multifamily owners and operators offering self-guided tours. The solution provides renters easy access to self-guided tours via a custom, in-person, interactive and audio/visual tour experience. Tour24 integrates with existing technology stacks, and is the most comprehensive solution in the multifamily industry. Led by a high-caliber team of industry experts, Tour24 delivers more traffic, more tours, and ultimately more leases. The company is based in Boston and is privately held. Learn more at tour24now.com.

