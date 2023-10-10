Home Business Wire Tour24 Recognized as a 2023 Influencer in Multifamily Real Estate
GlobeSt.com Real Estate recognizes PropTech entrepreneur as leader in multifamily innovation

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tour24, developer of the award-winning mobile app that offers renters an easy way to tour apartments and empowers leasing teams to seamlessly manage tours, has been selected as a GlobeSt Real Estate Forum 2023 Influencer in Multifamily Real Estate. This prestigious list highlights talented and impactful leaders within the multifamily sector in the October issue of the GlobeSt Real Estate Forum.


“I am honored that Tour24 has been chosen as a 2023 Influencer in Multifamily Real Estate and that we are being recognized for fundamentally changing the leasing journey. This is a tribute to the dedication and innovation from everyone here at Tour24,” CEO Georgianna W. Oliver said. “I founded the company to help renters find homes quickly and easily, without waiting to arrange property tours, and to free up leasing teams to do important work during business hours. Tour24 is proud to lead the way in embracing emerging technology, augmented reality, and other cutting-edge ideas to make life easier for renters and multifamily owners alike.”

Oliver founded Tour24 in 2020 to offer self-guided tours for apartments. She is a serial entrepreneur and a corporate executive who has built several businesses in the proptech space. These innovations include EverGreen Solutions and AptBudget, both sold to RealPage, and Package Concierge® which was sold in 2017 to Gibraltar Industries. Her passion for turning roadblocks into efficiencies has resulted in a 20-year track record of building and launching successful businesses fueled by innovation. Georgianna was recently named an Innovator in multifamily real estate by GlobeSt, and Tour24 has won numerous honors including the Distinguished Achievement Award by CPE, the Student Housing Business Innovator Award, and the PropTech Breakthrough Award.

About Tour24

Tour24 is the award-winning platform provided to multifamily owners and operators offering self-guided tours. The solution provides renters easy access to self-guided tours via a custom, in-person, interactive and audio/visual tour experience. Tour24 integrates with existing technology stacks, and is the most comprehensive solution in the multifamily industry. Led by a high-caliber team of industry experts, Tour24 delivers more traffic, more tours, and ultimately more leases. The company is based in Boston and is privately held. Learn more at tour24now.com.

