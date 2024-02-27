Tour24 Hires Ian Dyer as SVP to Lead Product and Mike Ramseyer as VP of Production

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tour24, developer of the multi-award-winning mobile app that offers renters an easy way to tour apartments and empowers leasing teams to seamlessly manage tours, today announced the expansion of its leadership team. Tour24 has named Ian Dyer Senior as Vice President of Product and Mike Ramseyer as Vice President of Production; these incoming leaders will help Tour24 expand its industry-leading platform to meet the rapidly evolving needs of residents and property companies.





Ian comes to Tour24 from Latch, an access control company and integrated partner of Tour24. As Product Lead for the smart lock platform, Dyer directed the development of OpenKit, oversaw the evolution of the Latch Lens architecture, and helped launch new property management modules across the Latch portfolio. After driving innovation and efficiency at Latch, and working extensively with Tour24 for several years, joining the leadership team is a natural fit for Ian. According to Georgianna W. Oliver, CEO of Tour24, “We are thrilled to bring Ian Dyer on to lead product for Tour24. He is highly respected in the multifamily industry and is an invaluable asset on access and new technologies. Since his first day here, he has already illustrated strong product leadership skills. Ian Dyer joining Tour24 is a game-changer for us as we continue to raise the bar across our company to support the technology needs of our enterprise level clients.”

“I am excited to be part of the Tour24 team, which has become the dominant platform for providing new experiential technology to multifamily operators,” said Dyer. “Tour24’s product enables prospects to tour properties at night, on weekends, and at any time that works for them, which is absolutely remarkable. I look forward to helping expand the capabilities of this incredible new technology.”

In addition, Tour24 has also brought on Mike Ramseyer who brings nearly two decades of customer journey expertise to the Tour24 team. As a seasoned leader, he prioritizes enhancing customer experiences and driving growth through efficient change management philosophies. Georgianna W. Oliver, CEO of Tour24, said, “Mike Ramseyer is another powerful tool in our toolbox to support our enterprise level clients. He leads a strong and engaged team and has hit the ground running on rolling out new processes to manage the hundreds of properties activating on Tour24 in 2024! We could not be more thrilled with his addition to the leadership team.” Inspired by his collegiate baseball background, Ramseyer adopts a collaborative approach at Tour24, leveraging his team-oriented mindset to make valuable contributions.

“Tour24 is solving a real problem that every multifamily property faces,” said Ramseyer. “Prospective residents are usually free to visit properties outside of business hours, forcing leasing teams to work off hours or focus on tours during work hours instead of handling other important tasks. As VP of Production, I look forward to helping more multifamily businesses adopt self-guided touring and get more prospects in to see their spaces, more leases signed, and more time for leading teams to produce amazing results.”

About Tour24

Tour24 is the multi-award-winning platform provided to multifamily owners and operators offering self-guided tours. The solution provides renters easy access to self-guided tours via a custom, in-person, interactive and audio/visual tour experience. Tour24 integrates with existing technology stacks, and is the most comprehensive solution in the multifamily industry. Led by a high-caliber team of industry experts, Tour24 delivers more traffic, more tours, and ultimately more leases. The company is based in Boston and is privately held. Learn more at tour24.io.

