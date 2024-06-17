Tour24 and EliseAI Integration Makes Scheduling Self-Guided Tours Easy with AI Assistant

AI-driven SMS platform lets prospects arrange property visits via email, text, phone, and web widget, increasing self-guided tour volume and driving traffic

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PropTech Innovator Tour24, developer of the multi-award-winning mobile app that offers renters an easy way to tour apartments and empowers leasing teams to seamlessly manage property visits, today announced an integration with EliseAI, the machine-learning-powered AI chat platform that manages prospect communication across multiple channels; answering prospect questions and requests instantly. Prospects can now book tours at any time, including after business hours, with an easy-to-use chatbot that assists with scheduling property tours within minutes.





Tour24 founder and CEO Georgianna W. Oliver said, “Prospects have many choices when looking for a place to call home, and communities that offer a fast, frictionless experience have a major advantage. It is for this reason that we teamed up with EliseAI to make scheduling property tours more convenient than ever. Users enjoy real-time scheduling and a convenient, easy experience from first contact to self-guided tour. At the same time, AI-powered tour scheduling allows leasing teams to focus on other important tasks while boosting scheduled tours and leasing activity.”

When prospects schedule a self-guided tour, EliseAI accesses the property’s calendar, offering available tour times and confirming bookings through Tour24. EliseAI chats with prospects through email, phone, or SMS without redirecting them to another page or platform. Visitors can also book their self-guided tour directly using a scheduling widget on the property’s website which syncs with real-time availability data to ensure immediate calendar updates.

“The integration between EliseAI and Tour24 represents an exciting advancement, ensuring a seamless scheduling and touring experience for both renters and management teams,” said Mina Song, CEO at EliseAI.

This integration will benefit prospects’ user experience by providing instant access to available self-guided tour times, making the scheduling process faster and allowing for managing all tour scheduling within the same system used for property inquiries. EliseAI ensures quick, accurate, and consistent interactions for both prospects and property managers, and Tour24 integration reduces the friction for prospects and increases the number of tours and lease conversions.

Tour24 is the multi-award-winning platform provided to multifamily owners and operators offering self-guided tours. The solution provides renters easy access to self-guided tours via a custom, in-person, interactive and audio/visual tour experience. Tour24 integrates with existing technology stacks, and is the most comprehensive solution in the multifamily industry. Led by a high-caliber team of industry experts, Tour24 delivers more traffic, more tours, and ultimately more leases. The company is based in Boston and is privately held. Learn more at tour24.io.

EliseAI is a technology company based in New York City dedicated to building the most advanced conversational artificial intelligence platform in the world, enabling enterprises to achieve new levels of automation and customer service. To learn more visit www.eliseai.com.

