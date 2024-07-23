Tough and Simple, Kyocera’s Rugged Flip Phones Are Ideal for Digital Detox

Kyocera is offering free digital detox starter pack and other gift options with rugged flip phone purchase;* launching exclusive advanced predictive text upgrade this summer

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DigitalDetox–Popular detoxes and cleansing programs have been favored by those pursuing physical health and well-being. Now, “digital detoxing” is rapidly growing for those who wish to improve their mental health by reducing stressors from constant online connectivity and, instead, enhance genuine connections with friends and family. To help encourage periodic tech breaks, Kyocera International, Inc., the North American leader in rugged mobile solutions, today announced a gift with purchase of a DuraXA Equip or DuraXV Extreme+ rugged flip phone. Consumers can choose between a free digital detox starter pack*, a spare battery, or a single-wire PTT earpiece kit with purchase of one of these Kyocera rugged flip phones through August 31, limited quantities available.*









“Kyocera has been manufacturing both smartphones and rugged flip phones for close to 20 years. We’ve seen the trends from the sliders of the ‘90s that offered calling and limited texting to recent smartphones supporting AI. In fact, today’s flip phones pack quite a bit of technology as well but allow users to disconnect completely from being tethered to distracting tech,” said Divisional Vice President Vipul Dalal of Kyocera’s Communications Equipment Group. “The simplicity of flip phones is becoming more attractive to people who value ease of use, reliability and reduced costs. We’re hearing from more customers who are switching to our rugged flip phones either as a digital detox for a limited time or to use in harsh environments like a muddy music festival when they want to protect an expensive device but keep simple connectivity.”

Underscoring the growing popularity of flip phones, online influencer Jose Briones moderates the subreddit r/dumbphones, which has grown to 61,000+ members.

“Over the last few years, many people have grown tired of spending so much time in front of screens and turned to ‘dumbphones’ for balance and to regain a sense of ownership in their technologically saturated lives,” Briones said. “Most of the community wants a functional retro-style device that does the basics well and only a few companies are offering this and listening to users’ feedback for software updates. Kyocera devices fit into what many within the community are looking for because of their robust products with continuous software support and updates. Their rugged design may make them a bit on the more expensive side at first, but the quality and improvements they bring to one’s life offset any initial financial investment.”

While smartphones still top global mobile sales, simplified flip phones are seeing a resurgence in popularity, especially with Gen Z users who are making much more intentional choices with their time and technology use. Updated thoroughly since they first appeared on the market, today’s flip phones from Kyocera offer more features than ever before — including 5 MP camera and video, Push-to-Talk+ optimization and SOS+, advanced chipsets for enhanced processing (in Extreme+), removable batteries to stay connected all day, plus internet and hotspot connectivity in a hardware package that encourages judicious use. And, Kyocera’s ultra-rugged protections help ensure their durability and reliability.

Further adding to the flip phone appeal, Kyocera will be launching its new exclusive predictive text software upgrade designed specifically for the company’s feature phones this summer. The new and improved predictive texting on DuraXV Extreme+ enables faster and more accurate texting and emails by minimizing user dependence on navigation keys. Remarkably improved predictive word suggestions; utilizing 0 for cycling words and # for space functionality; enhanced word contraction and capitalization; and an improved “My Words” custom dictionary feature will all help make texting and emailing on DuraXV Extreme+ easier.

Kyocera’s ultra-rugged flip phones include DuraXA Equip (available unlocked and with UScellular) and DuraXV Extreme+ (available with Verizon). Compact and customizable, the ultra-rugged flip is designed with chamfered corners for superior grippability and is rated IP68 dust and waterproof**, drop-proof up to 1.5m (5 ft.) onto concrete and MIL-STD-810H protected against dust, shock, vibration, temperature extremes, and more. They also offer protection in potentially hazardous locations (Non-Incendive, Class I, Div. 2) and can be washed using a mild dish detergent and disinfected using alcohol (70% solution) or antibacterial wipes.

The customizable menu allows you to increase font sizes and set frequently used features for quick access. Multiple programmable keys, including SOS, Push-to-Talk, Speaker and Stop keys are available on the top of the device, along with 4-way navigation keys and a large tactile keypad for “old school” texting and ease of use. You can also capture photos and video at work or play using the 5MP auto-focus camera with LED flash. A DuraXV Extreme+ non-camera option is also available to support privacy requirements at work or special events.

The newest release, DuraXV Extreme+, features a fast 3-Core, 2GHz smartphone processor, Bluetooth 5.1 LE/EDR for extended connection range, and removable 1770mAh battery to keep you up and running all day in the field, at the office, or off the beaten track. Reliable, secure communication with 100dB+ dual loudspeakers and dual-mic noise cancellation ensure you can hear and be heard clearly, while HD voice and Wi-Fi calling allow you to make crystal-clear calls. Wi-Fi 802.11ac supports faster data transfer speeds and a built-in mobile hotspot provides connectivity for up to 10 devices, while Wireless Priority Services with eMPS connection and support of RTT (Real-Time Text) offer added communication flexibility.

Learn more about Kyocera’s full line of ultra-rugged flip phones here.

*Kyocera Digital Detox Starter Packs include an adjustable phone strap, telescoping 3.5mm FM radio antenna and Bluetooth speaker. Gifts are available in limited quantities to Kyocera customers who purchase a new DuraXV Extreme+ or Kyocera XA Equip feature flip phone through eligible retailers online or in store. See https://www.kyoceramobile.com/digital-detox/ for complete information and participating retailers.



**Up to 6.5 ft (2m) up to 30 minutes



+Subscription required for mobile hotspot, SOS and PTT+

Kyocera International Inc.’s Communications Equipment Group (CEG) is the headquarters for Kyocera wireless devices in the Americas. With a history of quality and innovation delivering many “firsts” to the U.S. market, Kyocera is the leader in rugged mobile solutions. Launching more than 100 waterproof and rugged mobile devices globally over the last 10+ years, Kyocera strives to offer rugged, reliable technology as an integral part of a total mobile offering: combining MIL-STD 810G/H-compliant ruggedization and enterprise-grade security with a partner ecosystem, industry-specific applications and innovative accessories. Working with leading service providers, Kyocera has created a “Total Solution” offering that helps deliver a significantly lower total cost of ownership to a wide range of industries such as public safety, transportation, and construction. White glove services including overnight advanced replacement, custom provisioning, repair and more, help improve productivity for business customers. When it comes to blending performance, durability and support, Kyocera’s rugged mobile solutions are in a class of their own. For more information, visit kyoceramobile.com or follow the company at facebook.com/kyoceramobile, twitter.com/kyoceramobile, youtube.com/kyoceramobile, instagram.com/kyoceramobile and linkedin.com/company/kyoceramobile.

Kyoto, Japan-based Kyocera Corporation (TOKYO:6971, https://global.kyocera.com/), the parent and global headquarters of the Kyocera Group, was founded in 1959 as a producer of fine ceramics (also known as “advanced ceramics”). By combining these engineered materials with metals and integrating them with other technologies, Kyocera has become a leading supplier of industrial and automotive components, semiconductor packages, electronic devices, smart energy systems, printers, copiers, and mobile phones. During the year ended March 31, 2024, the company’s consolidated sales revenue totaled 2.0 trillion yen (approx. US$13.3 billion). Kyocera is ranked #874 on Forbes magazine’s 2024 “Global 2000” list of the world’s largest publicly traded companies, and has been named among “The World’s 100 Most Sustainably Managed Companies” by The Wall Street Journal.

©2024 KYOCERA International, Inc. (KII), San Diego, California, USA. All rights reserved. Kyocera is a registered trademark of Kyocera Corporation. All other marks are held by their respective owners.

