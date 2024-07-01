TouchTunes Teams Up with Lucra to Enable Bar Patrons to Compete with Each Other for Cash or Credit Prizes when Playing Electronic Darts

New capability coming to the TouchTunes app’s FunWallet will leverage Lucra technology to allow friends and rivals to challenge one another at darts to win cash or credits

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TouchTunes Music Company, LLC (“TouchTunes”), North America’s largest in-venue interactive music and entertainment platform, today announces an exclusive partnership with Lucra, the leading technology provider of gamification services. Coming to millions of bar patrons across the country following the launch of FunWallet later this year, the exciting new mobile integration makes it fun, safe, and convenient for people playing darts or other bar games to challenge each other to win cash or credits, up-leveling their in-venue experience.





“We know many of our members already love to make a friendly wager for cash or drinks when they play bar sports like darts or pool. Partnering with an innovative technology company like Lucra allows us to elevate the in-venue experience with more fun and easy ways for people to connect and compete,” said Ross Honey, CEO of TouchTunes. “Engaged patrons play more and stay longer at their favorite bar or restaurant. So, by adding this new capability to FunWallet seamlessly within our massively popular mobile app, we are not only bringing joy to consumers but also driving growth and value for our operator customers and venue partners.”

Bar patrons will soon be able to take darts to the next level by challenging friends (or strangers!) to compete for real money or credits, whether they’re together in the same bar, or even miles away via remote-play on connected BullShooter dartboards. Lucra’s software, embedded within the TouchTunes FunWallet, will allow users to easily keep track of scores, win rates, earnings, and lifetime leaderboard stats, so they can always know who has ultimate bragging rights across all their favorite games.

“We’re thrilled to add Lucra’s gamification technology to the TouchTunes app, as we have a common belief in harnessing friendly competition and music to enable shared experiences that connect, energize, and inspire communities,” said Dylan Robbins, CEO of Lucra. “This partnership will allow millions more people to create memorable moments together by providing exciting new ways to compete with friends on the games we all love.”

Enabling peer-to-peer contests in the TouchTunes mobile app makes the whole experience safe and convenient. Lucra’s technology will be available in select markets, and provides responsible gaming capabilities that allow consumers to set limits and self-exclude. Users must be aged 18 or over to compete for cash or credits. The new social gaming feature will be coming to the TouchTunes mobile app so dart players can compete for real money or credits in the app while playing against each other on a BullShooter dartboard. Electronic darts contests in bars will be eligible in states across America following the launch of FunWallet in Q4 2024.

About TouchTunes

TouchTunes is North America’s largest in-venue interactive music and entertainment platform, with connected jukeboxes and dartboards featured in more than 65,000 social venues across North America and Europe. Following its acquisition of Arachnid 360’s preeminent soft-tip electronic darts business in 2024, TouchTunes’ expanded network also includes over 30,000 connected dartboards in bars and restaurants globally.

TouchTunes is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Chicago, Montreal and London. For more information, visit https://www.touchtunes.com/ or follow TouchTunes on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn for the latest company news.

About Lucra

Lucra is the leading technology provider of gamification services. Their B2B technology facilitates cash, e-commerce, or cashless contests on partner platforms. Lucra’s white-label Software Development Kit (SDK) provides partners with a comprehensive, turnkey solution to embed gamification technology directly into their platforms. This innovation offers features previously unavailable to enterprise Partners, including real-money, and peer-to-peer contests within their platforms. For more information, visit https://lucrasports.com/.

