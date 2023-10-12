Total Expert’s Joe Welu Named Among HousingWire’s 2023 Vanguard Award Winners For Fourth Consecutive Year

Founder and CEO of Total Expert is recognized as a trailblazer in the housing and mortgage finance industry as platform helps lenders break through challenging market

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Total Expert founder and CEO Joe Welu was recently named among the winners of this year’s HousingWire Vanguard Awards for the fourth consecutive year. This is the ninth year that HousingWire has recognized executives in the housing economy for their outstanding leadership in the space.





The HousingWire Vanguard announcement comes on the heels of several award finalist rankings and wins for Welu and Total Expert. Recent honors include recognition as a finalist for MNTech’s Tekne Awards and winner of both the Credit Union Times LUMINARIES and the MarTech Breakthrough Awards.

“To be named as a Vanguard for the fourth year in a row is an incredible honor,” said Welu. “This win recognizes the dedication the entire Total Expert team has to our customers and to innovation as we transform the mortgage industry with customer engagement technology.”

HousingWire’s 2023 Vanguards have led their respective organizations towards greatness while tackling challenges the housing economy has faced over the past 12 months. These 100 honorees were carefully selected by HousingWire’s selection committee, chosen for their vital contributions to their companies and the dynamic way they are changing the industry.

“The 2023 Vanguards are made up of the industry’s most impressive and powerful leaders who are fueling the growth of their organizations and leaving an indelible mark on the industry,” said HW Media Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler. “These remarkable individuals underscore the pivotal role that visionary leadership plays in our ever-evolving housing ecosystem. These winners’ achievements stand as a testament to the enduring significance of the Vanguards award which has become a career-changing accolade reserved only for the industry’s top leaders.”

To see the full list of winners and learn more about the Vanguard Awards, visit https://www.housingwire.com/.

About Total Expert

Total Expert is the purpose-built customer engagement platform trusted by more than 200 financial enterprises. The platform unifies data, marketing, sales, and compliance solutions to deliver the perfect customer journey across every financial milestone, in any market. Total Expert turns customer insights into actions to increase loyalty and drive growth for banks, lenders, credit unions, and insurance companies, and is now available to purchase through the AWS Marketplace and Salesforce AppExchange. For conversations between modern banks and lenders on leadership and innovation, listen to the Expert Insights podcast hosted by Founder and CEO Joe Welu. For more information, visit totalexpert.com.

About HW Media

HW Media is the leading digital community for mortgage, real estate and fintech professionals to engage, learn and access the information they need to support decision making and business growth. Aligned with our mission to Move Markets Forward, we publish daily news and content through each of our core publishing brands including HousingWire, RealTrends, Reverse Mortgage Daily and FinLedger. HW Media is based in Dallas, TX with team members across the country.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches more than 70,000 newsletter subscribers daily and 1 million unique visitors each month and has more than 5,000 members and event attendees. Visit www.housingwire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

