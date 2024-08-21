Total Expert’s Customer Intelligence Adds Automatic Contact Record Enrichment of Intent Signals to Help Loan Officers Engage Customers

Enriched customer profiles with critical life event data enable loan officers to scale personalized interactions and marketing automation

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Total Expert, the FinServ leader in customer engagement software, has added automatic life milestone updates to contact records to enrich the interactions customer-facing teams have with their clients. The updated customer profile fields will allow financial institutions to use future intent indicators to identify life milestone opportunities in their database—like getting married or starting a family. The constant enhancements to customer profiles using Life Events will allow users to target and engage customers to scale personalized interactions and marketing in the moments that matter.





As part of the Total Expert summer platform release, financial institutions can drive more targeted opportunities for their lenders through reporting and marketing automation capabilities. This data-driven approach can be scaled across the organization, boosting marketing ROI and driving long-term growth. As an example, lenders can quickly pull targeted contact lists based on specific life milestones and build Total Expert Journeys to make timely and hyper-relevant connections with customers and prospects at scale.

“Our goal is to enable organizations to grow their business and win customers for life by aligning all of the touchpoints in the customer journey to important life milestones that drive important financial decisions,” said Total Expert Founder and Chief Executive Officer Joe Welu. “We are entering a new wave of hyper-personalization, and acquiring smarter insights faster is now a necessity. Automatically creating an enriched, full customer profile gives lenders more information to humanize their interactions and relationships. This is another tool that allows them to have more high-quality interactions throughout the day.”

Customer Intelligence Life Events is the first in a series of customer profile enrichments that use AI, machine learning and advanced analytics to pull valuable new signals from customer data. Going well beyond the capabilities of a conventional CRM, Total Expert automatically populates these new signals and intent indicators into customer profiles in real time. It immediately connects them to its purpose-built workflows for building targeted lists and driving marketing automation.

“Financial institutions know they need to deliver hyper-relevant, hyper-personalized experiences to win customer loyalty. But they don’t have endless time and resources,” said Welu. “Life Events is a great example of where we’re taking the future of Customer Intelligence: We’re bringing a wealth of customer data to life—making it meaningful, human, and actionable at speed and scale—so financial institutions can focus their time, effort, and resources on their best opportunities to deepen loyalty and drive growth. We say we’re helping them win customers for life.”

For more information about Total Expert, visit TotalExpert.com/Customer-Intelligence/.

About Total Expert

Total Expert is the purpose-built customer engagement platform trusted by more than 200 financial enterprises. Total Expert unifies data, marketing, sales, and compliance solutions to deliver the perfect customer journey across every financial milestone—in any market. Total Expert turns customer insights into actions that increase loyalty and drive growth for modern banks, lenders and credit unions. Total Expert is now available for purchase on the AWS Marketplace and Salesforce AppExchange.

