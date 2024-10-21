Total Expert Releases Engage SMS 2-Way Text Messaging, Empowering Lenders to Connect with Customers in Real Time

Purpose-built two-way SMS tool uses data-driven automation to power human-to-human conversations that meet regulatory requirements

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Total Expert, the FinServ leader in customer engagement software, today launched Engage SMS, a purpose-built text messaging tool that enables lenders to create compliant, two-way conversations with their customers in real time to build loyalty and drive conversions. Engage SMS gives lenders an easy way to communicate with customers through one of the most widely accepted forms of communication, using their mobile device, laptop, or desktop to initiate and respond to borrowers quickly.









Engage SMS allows lenders to integrate the proven effectiveness of SMS messaging into the automated customer Journeys of the Total Expert platform, providing additional touchpoints that keep conversations moving forward. Lenders can segment contacts and automate initial outreach through personalized bulk messages—and seamlessly step into one-on-one conversations when customers respond. The conversational two-way SMS gives customers an authentic, human-to-human feel that has been proven to drive up to 98% open and 45% response rates.

“In order to meet rising consumer expectations, it’s essential for financial institutions to elevate their communication with customers,” said Joe Welu, Founder and CEO of Total Expert. “Engage SMS combines automation with human interaction to help our customers meet consumers whenever and wherever they are with personalized conversations. By infusing the dynamic capabilities of SMS into the Total Expert platform, we are enabling sales and marketing teams to create better customer experiences, deepen relationships, and ultimately win customers for life.”

Engage SMS is purpose-built for financial institutions with safeguards included to resolve compliance concerns. Built-in guardrails ensure compliance with the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), and guidance to register organizations’ 10-digit phone numbers (10DLC) with The Campaign Registry to whitelist them, ensure optimal deliverability, and provide contacts with a simple and visible option to opt out of messaging.

The seamless integration of Engage SMS within the Total Expert platform allows users to weave SMS messaging into new and existing automated Journeys to provide additional touch points and a more dynamic customer experience. This creates a prime channel for rapid customer responses while ensuring that every conversation is accessible within the Total Expert platform or mobile app, so no opportunity is ever missed or misplaced.

“Our team has been using Engage SMS for a few months and we’ve noticed there’s a more immediate response back from our borrowers,” said Dan Rogers, Regional Manager and SVP of Mortgage Lending at Rate. “That one-to-one engagement is exactly what we want.”

For more information about Total Expert Engage SMS, visit TotalExpert.com/EngageSMS/.

About Total Expert

Total Expert is the purpose-built customer engagement platform trusted by more than 200 financial enterprises. Total Expert unifies data, marketing, sales, and compliance solutions to deliver the perfect customer journey across every financial milestone—in any market. Total Expert turns customer insights into actions that increase loyalty and drive growth for modern banks, lenders, credit unions, and insurance companies. Total Expert is now available for purchase on the AWS Marketplace and Salesforce AppExchange.

Contacts

Allison Matthews



Words At Work



allison.matthews@wordsatwork.com

952-836-9626