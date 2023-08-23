Total Expert Introduces the Next Generation of Customer Intelligence

New functionality helps financial institutions turn their existing database into a deal flow engine

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Total Expert, the customer engagement platform purpose-built for modern financial institutions, today announced new capabilities that enable users to drive growth and create customers for life in any market. Total Expert’s next-generation Customer Intelligence solution provides financial institutions with the most relevant insights to understand customer needs, deliver personalized messaging, and drive the next best action throughout their financial journey.





Since launching Customer Intelligence in 2022, Total Expert has surfaced more than 289,000 insights and automated Journeys that have led to over $10.9B in loan applications and $5.8B in funded loans; many of these loans stemmed from re-engaged leads and former customers that would have otherwise been missed.

This next phase of Customer Intelligence introduces equity enrichment to the list of tools loan officers can tap to identify and capitalize on opportunities sourced within their existing database. Equity enrichment enables customers to leverage equity data points—equity amounts, equity percentage, loan-to-value (LTV) ratios, LTV change, and remaining balances—in customer segmentations to uncover even more opportunities for loan officers. Customer Intelligence will soon also include credit improvement and life event insights that provide an even richer profile of every customer—identifying needs and intent and growing deeper customer relationships.

“With a shifting market, our top priority is to support our customers’ immediate need to drive growth and retention,” said Joe Welu, founder and CEO of Total Expert. “Our latest product release delivers another critically important and valuable milestone in our Customer Intelligence roadmap as we help customers turn their existing database into a powerful deal engine and centralize lead generation.”

Further, in today’s market, many lenders are purchasing leads in addition to their own marketing and in-house lead generation efforts. Total Expert’s new advanced lead management capabilities provide an end-to-end solution for lenders to intake, route, and engage leads—all on a single platform. By streamlining the tools and data necessary for lead management, Total Expert is helping financial institutions work efficiently and respond in real-time to the latest market changes.

Also with this release, Total Expert continues to grow an industry-leading partner ecosystem, including new and enhanced integrations with point-of-sale providers SimpleNexus and Floify, recruiting data provider InGenius, pricing engine Optimal Blue, Encompass, and Salesforce.

For more information about Total Expert, visit totalexpert.com.

About Total Expert

Total Expert is the purpose-built customer engagement platform trusted by more than 200 financial enterprises. The platform unifies data, marketing, sales, and compliance solutions to deliver the perfect customer journey across every financial milestone, in any market. Total Expert turns customer insights into actions to increase loyalty and drive growth for banks, lenders, credit unions, and insurance companies, and is now available to purchase through the AWS Marketplace and Salesforce AppExchange. For conversations between modern banks and lenders on leadership and innovation, listen to the Expert Insights podcast hosted by Founder and CEO Joe Welu. For more information, visit totalexpert.com.

Contacts

Marissa Matchey



Padilla



totalexpert@padillaco.com

612-817-9752