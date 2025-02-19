Total Expert Adds Enriched Mortgage Rate Data to Boost Customer Engagements

Significant update in 2025 Winter Platform Release allows lenders to use dynamic interest rate data to deliver more impactful customer engagements

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Total Expert, the FinServ leader in customer engagement software, today announced its 2025 Winter Platform Release, introducing Rate Enrichment Data as the latest enhancement to its Customer Intelligence solution. This innovation expands Total Expert’s interest rate-driven capabilities into customer contact records, giving lenders increased transparency into their customer database to create more personalized recommendations based on their current mortgage rate.

To help mortgage lenders grow and retain their customers, Customer Intelligence houses critical rate information directly within a customer’s contact records. This gives users the strategic ability to filter database contacts on rate-based criteria, locate customers who could benefit from refinance opportunities, and provide customized quotes all from one dashboard. This transforms the way lenders can identify, prioritize and pursue customers, making them faster and more efficient.

“As a lender, having accurate and actionable rate information available on every customer in my database is incredibly important to building meaningful relationships,” said Joe Welu, Founder and CEO of Total Expert. “To educate, engage, and advise customers, loan officers need effective resources to show up in the moments that matter. By infusing mortgage rate data directly into contact records, we’re able to provide lenders with relevant, impactful information they need to understand their customer’s needs and financial journey.”

Total Expert’s headlining winter release update also improves loan officers’ ability to:

Set alert thresholds by loan type (FHA, VA, Jumbo, etc.)

Calculate monthly savings for customers over 3, 5, and 10-year periods

Run real-time Product Pricing Engine (PPE) requests to share estimates with customers

Add dynamic personalization in any email by viewing Rate Enrichment fields in Email Builder

“As we continue to enhance our platform, our focus remains on providing solutions that drive measurable business outcomes for our customers,” Welu said. “We’re delivering even more powerful tools to help loan officers grow and retain their book of business by creating engaged customers.”

In addition to Rate Enrichment Data enhancements, Total Expert has made the following improvements to fine-tune platform capabilities:

Engage SMS automated responses for inbound phone calls and customizable opt-in messages

Streamlined contact list navigation

New list of on-demand, self-service contact reports for admins

Refined Salesforce integration performance

New integration between MAXA Design Suite and Optimal Blue

The Total Expert 2025 Winter Platform Release is now available to customers at TotalExpert.com/release. For additional information, visit TotalExpert.com.

About Total Expert

Total Expert is the purpose-built customer engagement platform trusted by more than 200 financial enterprises. Total Expert unifies data, marketing, sales, and compliance solutions to deliver the perfect customer journey across every financial milestone—in any market. Total Expert turns customer insights into actions that increase loyalty and drive growth for modern banks, lenders, credit unions, and insurance companies. Total Expert is now available for purchase on the AWS Marketplace and Salesforce AppExchange.

