Toshiba’s Global Print Wins Stevie® Award

Company’s Cloud Application Providing Secure & Carefree Printing Earns the United States’ Most Prestigious Business Honor

LAKE FOREST, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#TeamToshibaThe Stevie® Awards recognizes Toshiba America Business Solutions‘ continuing client-centric approach while presenting the manufacturer’s e‑BRIDGE® Global Print software with its Bronze Stevie Award.

“It is very gratifying for us to be able to recognize the achievements of such a wide variety of organizations, teams, and individuals in the 21st American Business Awards, and we look forward to bringing them together in New York on June 13 to celebrate with them,” says Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards. “We especially honor Toshiba’s latest cloud application for intuitively enabling people to print remotely at any time and place.”

Frictionless Print for Anywhere Workforce

Toshiba’s Global Print enables today’s modern and anywhere workforce to print wherever they happen to work. Be it at home, the office, a coffee shop or a hotel lobby, Toshiba’s latest cloud technology comprehensively simplifies printing.

Global Print is just the latest element in the company’s Elevate Sky cloud platform bolstering productivity, security and workflow management.

Global Print eliminates the challenge of printing to your printer of choice, particularly across multiple locations. It does so by allowing you to print to a single, secure, cloud-based queue while releasing prints upon command at any Toshiba e-BRIDGE multifunction printer featuring Global Print.

“Team Toshiba is thankful and honored to be receiving the Stevie Award for Global Print,” states Toshiba America Business Solutions Vice President of Solutions and Outbound Marketing Kerstin Woods. “Businesses are welcoming the intuitive, carefree and secure manner in which our latest cloud technology is delivering prints to their employees wherever they happen to work.”

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About Toshiba America Business Solutions, Inc.

Toshiba America Business Solutions (TABS) is a workplace solutions provider delivering an extensive portfolio of industry-recognized workflow and document management products for businesses of all sizes across the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. TABS supports the diverse needs of today’s professionals through award-winning e‑STUDIO multifunction printers, label and receipt printers, digital signage, managed print services, and cloud solutions. Toshiba continuously focuses on the clients and communities it serves, is committed to sustainability and is recognized as a Wall Street Journal Top 100 Sustainable Company. To learn more, please visit business.toshiba.com. Follow TABS on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

