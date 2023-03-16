Toshiba to Provide Samples of Clock Extension Peripheral Interface Driver/Receiver IC That Contributes to Wiring Harnesses Reduction

KAWASAKI, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) will this month start to provide test samples of “TB9032FNG,” an automotive driver/receiver IC for the physical layer interface defined in the Clock Extension Peripheral Interface (CXPI) [1] , the standard for automotive communications protocols.





The electrification of automobiles is increasing the number of electronic components in automotive systems, adding to their complexity, and also to vehicle weight, as more wiring harnesses are required. The solution to this issue lies in changing the current system, where a human machine interface (HMI) [2] connects switches and sensors in a one-to-one manner, for a system that uses multiplex transmission in-vehicle communications to reduce wiring harnesses.

HMI integrates an area network (CAN) [3] and a local interconnect network (LIN) [4]; the former is costly, the latter lacks responsiveness. CXPI, the in-vehicle communications protocols developed in Japan, and now adopted as an international standard, includes in-vehicle subnetworks that cost less than CAN and that are more responsive than LIN.

TB9032FNG combines Motor Driver IC and CXPI communications, and provides as a network interface for in-vehicle body applications, or as an interface for zone electronic control units (ECUs) [5]. It can control functions such as door locking and side mirror control.

The new product can be switched between commander node and responder node via an external terminal. In addition, it features current consumption (Sleep) (I BAT_SLP ) of 5μA (typ.)[6], with low current consumption on standby. It is also equipped with fault detection functions that include overheat detection and low voltage detection, and is house in a P-SOP8-0405-1.27-002 package.

With an operating temperature range of -40 to 125°C, the product has been designed to conform to AEC-Q100 (Grade1), a qualification standard for automotive electronic components.

Toshiba plans to use the CXPI physical layer technical assets it has cultivated to develop an interface IC that also integrates the CXPI controller and the protocol-control hardware.

Notes:



[1] CXPI (Clock Extension Peripheral Interface): A communications standard, developed in Japan, for in-vehicle sub-networks derived from LIN.



[2] HMI (Human Machine Interface): A mechanism enabling interactions between humans and machines



[3] CAN (Controller Area Network): A serial communications standard, primarily used for automotive communications networks



[4] LIN (Local Interconnect Network): A communications standard for lower-cost, lower-speed on-board subnetworks than provided by CAN



[5] ECU (Electronic Control Unit): Electronic control units, which are primarily installed in motor vehicles



[6] Measuring conditions: V VIO =4.5 to 5.5V, V BAT =7 to 18V, Ta=- 40 to 125°C, NSLP=L, TXD=H, BUS=V BAT

Applications

Automotive equipment

Body control system applications (steering wheel switches, meter cluster switches, light switches, door locks, door mirrors, etc.)

Zone ECUs

Features

Physical layer interface conforming to CXPI, the standard for automotive communications protocols

High-speed response suitable for automotive body system applications (compared with LIN [3] )

) Switchable between commander node and responder node via an external terminal

Built-in sleep mode

Low current consumption (Sleep) : I BAT_SLP =5μA (typ.)

=5μA (typ.) Various fault detection functions: overheat detection, low voltage detection and dominant timeout

P-SOP8-0405-1.27-002 package

To be AEC-Q100 (Grade1) qualified

Main Specifications

(Ta=-40 to 125°C unless otherwise specified) Part number TB9032FNG Standard ISO 20794-4 (Automotive communications protocol standard CXPI physical layer) Function Physical layer interface Nodes selection Possible (Switchable between the commander node and responder node via an external terminal.) Absolute maximum ratings Power supply voltage 1 V BAT (V) Ta=25°C -0.3 to 40 Operating ranges BAT normal operating range V BAT (V) 7 to 18 VIO normal operating range V VIO (V) 4.5 to 5.5 Operating temperature range T a (°C) -40 to 125 Current consumption (Sleep) I BAT_SLP (μA) typ. 5 Communications speed (kbps) max 20 Fault detection functions Overheat detection, low voltage detection and dominant timeout Package Name P-SOP8-0405-1.27-002 Size (mm) typ. 6.0×4.9 Reliability test To be AEC-Q100 (Grade1) qualified Mass production March 2024

Follow the links below for more on the new product.



TB9032FNG

Follow the link below for more on Toshiba’s products for automotive network communications.



Automotive Network Communications

* Company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.



* Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

