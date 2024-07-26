Toshiba Showcases Unique Wall-to-Wall Technology Innovations at RSPA RetailNOW 2024 (Booth #321)

Leading the Future of Retail Technology with A.I. and Enhanced Customer Experiences

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is thrilled to announce its participation in RSPA RetailNOW from July 28 – 30 in Las Vegas, Nevada. In booth #321, Toshiba will showcase its modular and unique wall-to-wall solutions aimed at revolutionizing the shopping experience globally. Focused on empowering retailers to thrive and prosper through a dynamic ecosystem of smarter, more agile solutions and services, the company will also highlight innovative collaborations with top retail technology partners and retailers.









“Partnerships are essential for retail success by helping retailers thrive with a network that offers customized solutions and reliable support to meet their specific business needs,” said Duffy Fron, Executive Director Sales at Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. “This event is a testament to our industry’s innovation and resilience. As global companies come together to create new partnerships and explore innovative solutions, we reaffirm our commitment to shaping the future of retail technology.”

Fron will be part of a panel discussion at RetailNOW on Tuesday, July 30 at 2:15 p.m., titled “Expanding Value: Enhancing Your Solutions Portfolio for Client Success.” This session focuses on understanding the voice of the customer to expand into new markets while exploring new products and the importance of strategic partnerships. Fron’s extensive sales background has secured pivotal deals with partners, shaping Toshiba’s global leadership in the retail technology landscape.

“Toshiba’s presence at RSPA is an opportunity to connect with key retail technology leaders and demonstrate to attendees how we remain committed to empowering strategic partners through our Together Commerce Alliance Program. The partner program enhances collaboration with Channel Sales Partners, Independent Software Vendors, Solutions Partners, and Services Partners,” said Peggy Maloney, Executive Director of Partner Strategy and Programs at Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. “Through these partnerships, we aim to drive mutual growth and innovation to deliver exceptional value within the retail technology industry.”

Toshiba’s Together Commerce Alliance Program boasts over 1,000 global partners in 70 countries to better serve retailers across all industry segments and verticals. This expansive network highlights the company’s commitment to empowering retailers with robust technological solutions that can meet specific and unique business demands.

Event attendees will gain insights into the benefits of Toshiba’s innovative solutions tailored to retailer needs. Toshiba’s brand reliability and large-scale support empower partners to address retail needs effectively, ensuring they can deliver exceptional value and enhance client satisfaction. Partnering with Toshiba opens doors to new and cutting-edge technology and establishes a strategic advantage in the competitive retail landscape.

The innovative technologies at Toshiba’s booth include:

Pro-X Hybrid Kiosk : A self-service touchpoint designed for speed and convenience, featuring a flexible, compact design to redefine retail strategies and safeguard technology investments.

A self-service touchpoint designed for speed and convenience, featuring a flexible, compact design to redefine retail strategies and safeguard technology investments. TCx® 900 : A retail-hardened modular solution designed to optimize retail transactions. This system improves efficiency, offering retailers a compact and effective point-of-sale for their stores.

A retail-hardened modular solution designed to optimize retail transactions. This system improves efficiency, offering retailers a compact and effective point-of-sale for their stores. ELERA® IoT Suite with ELERA® Produce Recognition and ELERA® Loss Prevention : A comprehensive solution designed for retailers that leverages A.I. and advanced computer vision to deliver insights for risk management, minimize loss, and optimize the checkout experience.

A comprehensive solution designed for retailers that leverages A.I. and advanced computer vision to deliver insights for risk management, minimize loss, and optimize the checkout experience. ELERA® Mobile Assist : A robust application that empowers retailers to easily manage interventions, mitigate shrink, and increase staff productivity using a broad range of handheld and tablet devices.

A robust application that empowers retailers to easily manage interventions, mitigate shrink, and increase staff productivity using a broad range of handheld and tablet devices. Proactive Availability Services (PAS): Empowers retailers to proactively and remotely diagnose, predict, and resolve issues to keep stores smoothly operating.

RetailNOW, the top retail IT channel trade show, and conference, annually brings together leaders and innovators from the restaurant, retail, grocery, and cannabis sectors to forge essential business relationships and showcase leading education, thought leadership, and products.

About Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions:

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions empowers retail to thrive and prosper through a dynamic ecosystem of smarter, more agile solutions and services that enable retailers to resiliently evolve with generations of consumers and adapt to market conditions. Supported by a global organization of devoted employees and partners, retailers gain more visibility and control over operations while enjoying the flexibility to build, scale, and transform retail experiences that anticipate and fulfill consumers’ ever-changing needs. Visit commerce.toshiba.com and engage with us on X, formerly known as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube, to learn more.

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Toshiba Tec Corporation, which is traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

