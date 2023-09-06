Home Business Wire Toshiba Sample Software Package Expands Microcontroller Development Tools Ecosystem
Business Wire

Toshiba Sample Software Package Expands Microcontroller Development Tools Ecosystem

di Business Wire

Sample software for M4K MCUs now works out of the box with SEGGER Embedded Studio as well as Arm Keil MDK and IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc. (“Toshiba”) has announced new microcontroller (MCU) sample software for SEGGER Embedded Studio users. The new release extends the software package for the company’s M4K group of MCUs, which is ready to use out-of-the-box with Arm® Keil® MDK, IAR Embedded Workbench® for Arm, and now SEGGER Embedded Studio®.




The M4K MCUs are based on the Arm® Cortex®-M4 core with floating-point unit, operating up to 160MHz. Variants are available from 128KB to 256KB code flash and 32KB data flash with 100K write-cycles endurance, 24KB SRAM, and 64-pin to 100-pin package options.

The software package provides the essential drivers and sample code developers need to interact with MCU peripherals, permitting a fast start to new projects and helping accelerate completion. The package includes low-level drivers with a well-defined API and examples for all on-chip peripherals. These samples include software to configure the analog-to-digital converter (ADC) for voltage measurements, control the communication interfaces (UART, SPI, I2C) for various data transmission scenarios, show how the code and data flash memory is used for storage and data protection, and manage other peripherals including the digital noise filter, watchdog timer, oscillator-frequency detection and trimming, and cyclic redundancy check (CRC) function.

The M4K MCUs contain special features for motor-control applications, including a high-resolution encoder input, three advanced programmable motor control circuits, and Toshiba’s advanced vector engine plus (A-VE+) making these MCUs ideal for both sensored and sensorless applications including those requiring advanced Field Oriented Control (FOC). These features are accessed for development through Toshiba’s dedicated environment, MCU Motor Studio, which comprises a PC-based development environment and firmware for popular motor control techniques and fault protection.

The M4K group peripheral sample software package is ready to download from Toshiba’s website. The software is delivered as fully developed and tested source code.

For more information please visit https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/us/semiconductor/product/microcontrollers/software-library/txzplus-m4k-group.html.

Notes:

* Arm, Cortex and Keil are registered trademarks of Arm in the US and/or elsewhere.

* IAR Embedded Workbench is a registered trademark of IAR Systems AB.

* SEGGER Embedded Studio is a trademark of SEGGER Microcontroller GmbH.

* Other company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

About Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc.

Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc. (TAEC), an independent operating company owned by Toshiba America, Inc., is the US based electronic components business of Toshiba Electronic Devices and Storage Corporation. TAEC offers a wide variety of innovative hard disk drive (HDD) products and semiconductor solutions for data center, automotive, industrial, IoT, motion control, telecom, networking, consumer, and white goods applications. The company’s broad portfolio encompasses enterprise and consumer HDDs integrated wireless ICs, power semiconductors, microcontrollers, optical semiconductors.

Information in this press release, including product pricing and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current and believed to be accurate on the date of the announcement, but is subject to change without prior notice. Technical and application information contained here is subject to the most recent applicable Toshiba product specifications.

We respect your right to privacy – view our policy.

Contacts

Contact details for editorial inquiries:
Malcolm Wood, Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc.
Tel: (949) 632-3670
E-mail: Malcolm.wood@toshiba.com

Articoli correlati

Momentus to Participate in Singular Research Autumn Equinox Webinar

Business Wire Business Wire -
CEO John Rood to presentSAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) (“Momentus” or the “Company”), a U.S. commercial space...
Continua a leggere

Sonatus Announces Strategic Investment by NEC and Translink Orchestrating Future Fund and Presence at Automotive World (September) 2023 Exhibition

Business Wire Business Wire -
TOKYO & SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AutomotiveSoftware--(Automotive World 2023) – Sonatus, a Silicon Valley-based automotive software company accelerating the transition to...
Continua a leggere

Riverina Selects SugarCRM to Support Sales and Customer Service

Business Wire Business Wire -
Celebrating nearly 100 years in business, the premier agriculture supplier is investing in Sugar’s powerful solutions to boost efficiency...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php