Toshiba Sales Conference Strikes Gold

Company’s LEAD Beyond Event Educates, Entertains & Inspires

LAKE FOREST, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#TeamToshiba–By winning the hearts and minds of attendees, Toshiba America Business Solutions’ LEAD Beyond client and reseller conference wins the Gold Stevie® Award in The 2024 American Business Awards® for Best Brand Engagement Event.





This Gold Stevie is awarded to events that drive customer engagement to a brand, build great customer relationships and have a strong post-event impact.

The American Business Awards are the premier business awards program in the United States. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. More than 300 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“The return of in-person events is contributing to the resilience and growth of the American economy,” Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller says. “This year’s Stevie Awards judges agree that Toshiba has contributed to this expansion through their innovation, persistence, and educational events.”

Nonstop Learning, Entertainment & Goodwill

More than 800 Toshiba employees, clients, resellers, technology partners and industry media and analysts converged on Bellagio Las Vegas to experience Toshiba’s current and future product innovations while receiving premium content from industry experts throughout the three-day event.

Toshiba America Business Solutions President and Chief Executive Officer Larry White began LEAD Beyond 2023 proceedings by touching on Toshiba’s financial success and record market share. He additionally shared his vision for improving print and digital communications for the login-from-anywhere workplace while affirming Toshiba’s commitment to the local communities where it conducts business.

“Our LEAD Beyond conference was a success from every standpoint,” states White. “Most importantly, all attendee feedback we received in-person and in our anonymous follow-up survey were overwhelmingly positive. That metric of client satisfaction and connection means the most to me.”

Toshiba’s product fair, created in conjunction with Exhibitus, Toshiba’s nominating experiential marketing partner, set LEAD Beyond apart while dazzling guests in the process. Far from a traditional product fair, Toshiba’s product and solutions portfolio ‘Moments of Discovery’ activations allowed conferencegoers to use all their senses while interacting with displays to share favorite event moments, vote for top workplace requirements and learn about key statistics relating to print and business workflows.

“As an experiential marketing agency, our breadth of expertise, from conferences to trade shows to digital and physical interactive engagements, ensures that innovative companies like Toshiba reach their marketing goals,” says Exhibitus President Brad Falberg. “Toshiba leads the way in creating experiences that build meaningful relationships.”

Beyond receiving premier industry learning and networking opportunities throughout the three-day event, conferencegoers enjoyed a thought-leadership breakfast while gaining expert insights on employee hiring and retention.

LEAD’s first-ever giveback presented another signature conference activity helping raise money for Orangewood Foundation, a nonprofit supporting foster youth. The worthy organization received more than $20,000 with Toshiba matching attendee donations.

Amongst the glowing remarks, one judge commented, “Toshiba’s LEAD Beyond conference showcased innovative strategies and community engagement…The diverse events fostered networking and knowledge-sharing, while the LEAD Giveback initiative exemplified their commitment to social responsibility. A truly impactful and well-executed event.”

Further distinguishing LEAD Beyond was its unique approach of blending Toshiba’s rich history with its current leading products and solutions offerings while educating and engaging attendees from the moment they arrived till their farewell.

Especially unique was the Majestic Monochrome opening reception celebrating the print industry and Toshiba’s innovative spirit, and the Captivating Color closing party honoring the company’s leadership in print-to-digital transformation.

Click-to-Tweet: Toshiba Sales Conference Strikes Gold

