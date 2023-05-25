Toshiba Releases Small Photorelay with High Speed Turn-On Time that Helps Shorten Test Time for Semiconductor Testers

KAWASAKI, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has launched “TLP3476S,” a photorelay in the S-VSON4T package that cuts turn-on time to half that of Toshiba’s current product, TLP3475S. Volume shipments start today.





TLP3476S is faster and more compact than Toshiba’s current TLP3475S. It realizes high efficiency optical coupling by improving the optical output of infrared LEDs and optimizing the design of photo detector devices (photodiode arrays). This improves operating speed and pushes turn-on time to a maximum of 0.25ms — 50% faster. It is also 20% slimmer, due to a smaller, low profile S-VSON4T package that is 1.4mm at maximum. This helps to reduce the size of equipment that requires multiple boards.

TLP3476S is suitable for the pin electronics of semiconductor testers, which use a large number of relays that require a shorter switching time.

Applications

Semiconductor testers (high-speed memory testers, high-speed logic testers, etc.)

Probe cards

Measurement equipment

Features

Small S-VSON4T packages: 1.45mm × 2.0mm (typ.), t=1.4mm (max)

High-speed turn-on time: t ON =0.25ms (max)

Main Specifications

(@T a =25°C) Part number TLP3476S Package Name S-VSON4T Size (mm) 1.45 × 2.0 (typ.), t=1.4 (max) Absolute maximum ratings OFF-state output terminal voltage V OFF (V) 60 ON-state current I ON (A) 0.4 ON-state current (pulsed) I ONP (A) 1.2 Operating temperature T opr (°C) -40 to 110 Coupled electrical characteristics Trigger LED current I FT (mA) max 3.0 ON-state resistance R ON (Ω) typ. 1.1 max 1.5 Electrical characteristics Output capacitance C OFF (pF) max 20 Switching characteristics Turn-on time t ON (ms) @R L =200Ω, V DD =20V, I F =5mA max 0.25 Turn-off time t OFF (ms) 0.2 Isolation characteristics Isolation voltage BV S (Vrms) min 500 Sample Check & Availability Buy Online

Follow the link below for more on the new product.



TLP3476S

Follow the link below for more on Toshiba’s Isolators/Solid State Relays.



Isolators/Solid State Relays

To check availability of the new product at online distributors, visit:



TLP3476S



Buy Online

* Company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.



* Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, a leading supplier of advanced semiconductor and storage solutions, draws on over half a century of experience and innovation to offer customers and business partners outstanding discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD products.



The company’s 21,500 employees around the world share a determination to maximize product value, and promote close collaboration with customers in the co-creation of value and new markets. With annual sales approaching 800-billion yen (US$6.1 billion), Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation looks forward to building and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.



Find out more at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html

Contacts

Customer Inquiries:

Optoelectronic Device Sales & Marketing Dept.



Tel: +81-44-548-2218



Contact Us

Media Inquiries:

Chiaki Nagasawa



Digital Marketing Department



Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation



semicon-NR-mailbox@ml.toshiba.co.jp