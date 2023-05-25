<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Toshiba Releases Small Photorelay with High Speed Turn-On Time that Helps Shorten Test Time for Semiconductor Testers

KAWASAKI, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has launched “TLP3476S,” a photorelay in the S-VSON4T package that cuts turn-on time to half that of Toshiba’s current product, TLP3475S. Volume shipments start today.


TLP3476S is faster and more compact than Toshiba’s current TLP3475S. It realizes high efficiency optical coupling by improving the optical output of infrared LEDs and optimizing the design of photo detector devices (photodiode arrays). This improves operating speed and pushes turn-on time to a maximum of 0.25ms — 50% faster. It is also 20% slimmer, due to a smaller, low profile S-VSON4T package that is 1.4mm at maximum. This helps to reduce the size of equipment that requires multiple boards.

TLP3476S is suitable for the pin electronics of semiconductor testers, which use a large number of relays that require a shorter switching time.

Applications

  • Semiconductor testers (high-speed memory testers, high-speed logic testers, etc.)
  • Probe cards
  • Measurement equipment

Features

  • Small S-VSON4T packages: 1.45mm × 2.0mm (typ.), t=1.4mm (max)
  • High-speed turn-on time: tON=0.25ms (max)

Main Specifications

 (@Ta=25°C)

Part number

TLP3476S

Package

Name

S-VSON4T

Size (mm)

1.45 × 2.0 (typ.), t=1.4 (max)

Absolute maximum ratings

OFF-state output terminal voltage VOFF (V)

60

ON-state current ION (A)

0.4

ON-state current (pulsed) IONP (A)

1.2

Operating temperature Topr (°C)

-40 to 110

Coupled electrical

characteristics

Trigger LED current IFT (mA)

max

3.0

ON-state resistance RON (Ω)

typ.

1.1

max

1.5

Electrical characteristics

Output capacitance COFF (pF)

max

20

Switching characteristics

Turn-on time tON (ms)

@RL=200Ω,

VDD=20V,

IF=5mA

max

0.25

Turn-off time tOFF (ms)

0.2

Isolation characteristics

Isolation voltage BVS (Vrms)

min

500

Sample Check & Availability

Buy Online

Follow the link below for more on the new product.

TLP3476S

Follow the link below for more on Toshiba’s Isolators/Solid State Relays.

Isolators/Solid State Relays

To check availability of the new product at online distributors, visit:

TLP3476S

Buy Online

* Company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

* Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, a leading supplier of advanced semiconductor and storage solutions, draws on over half a century of experience and innovation to offer customers and business partners outstanding discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD products.

The company’s 21,500 employees around the world share a determination to maximize product value, and promote close collaboration with customers in the co-creation of value and new markets. With annual sales approaching 800-billion yen (US$6.1 billion), Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation looks forward to building and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.

Find out more at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html

Contacts

Customer Inquiries:
Optoelectronic Device Sales & Marketing Dept.

Tel: +81-44-548-2218

Contact Us

Media Inquiries:
Chiaki Nagasawa

Digital Marketing Department

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

semicon-NR-mailbox@ml.toshiba.co.jp

