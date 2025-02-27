Toshiba Releases Automotive Standard Digital Isolators Compliant with AEC-Q100

- Realize Stable Operation with High Common-mode Transient Immunity and High-Speed Data Communications -

KAWASAKI, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation ("Toshiba") has launched its first lineup of 4-channel high-speed standard digital isolators for automotive applications. The new "DCM34xx01 Series” features 10 devices that support stable operation with high common-mode transient immunity (CMTI) of 100kV/μs (typ.)[1] and high data transmission rate of 50Mbps (max)[2]. All conform to the AEC-Q100 standard on the safety and reliability of automotive electronic components. Shipments start today.

Ensuring the safety and reliability of the on-board chargers (OBC) and battery management systems (BMS) used in hybrid-electric vehicles (HEV) and electric vehicles (EV) requires devices that ensure isolation and prevent noise-propagation. Automotive standard digital isolators provide solutions for the multi-channel high-speed communications and high CMTI these isolation devices require.

The new isolators use Toshiba's proprietary magnetic coupling type isolated transmission method to achieve a high CMTI of 100kV/μs (typ.). This delivers high level resistance to electric noise between input and output in isolated signal transmission, enables stable control signal transmission and contributes to stable equipment operation. In addition, a low-pulse-width distortion of 0.8ns (typ.)[2] and a data-transmission rate of 50Mbps (max) are also achieved. The new products are suitable for multi-channel high-speed communication applications such as I/O interfaces with SPI communications.

Toshiba has already started mass production of Industrial standard digital isolators , and has now extended its product lineup to automotive equipment. Going forward, the company will increase the lineup of packages and number of channels in both areas. It will continue to provide high-quality isolation devices and photocouplers, that support the reliability and real-time data transmission required by automotive equipment.

Notes:

[1] Test conditions: V DD1 =V DD2 =4.5 to 5.5V, V CM =1500V, T opr =-40 to 125°C

[2] Test conditions: V DD1 =V DD2 =4.5 to 5.5V, T opr =-40 to 125°C

Applications

Automotive equipment

Battery management system (BMS)

Automotive On-board Charger (OBC)

Inverter control

Features

High common mode transient immunity: CMTI=100kV/μs (typ.) [1]

High-speed data rate: t bps =50Mbps (max) [2]

=50Mbps (max) Low pulse width distortion: PWD=0.8ns (typ.)

Quad-channel support (see Main Specifications for details on each device):

Four forward channels and no reverse channels; three forward channels and one reverse channel; two forward channels and two reverse channels

Main Specifications

(Unless otherwise specified, T opr =-40 to 125°C) Part number DCM341L01 DCM341H01 DCM341A01 DCM341B01 Number of channels (Forward directions : reverse directions) 4 (3:1) Default output logic Low High Low High Input/output control Output Enable Input Disable Package SOIC16-W Absolute maximum ratings Operating temperature T opr (°C) -40 to 125 Storage temperature T stg (°C) -65 to 150 Isolation voltage BV S (Vrms) t=1min, Ta=25°C Min 5000 Electrical characteristics Common mode transient immunity CMTI (kV/μs) V DD1 =V DD2 = 4.5 to 5.5V, V CM =1500V Typ. 100 Data rate t bps (Mbps) V DD1 =V DD2 = 4.5 to 5.5V Max 50 Pulse width distortion PWD (ns) Typ. 0.8 Propagation delay t PHL , t PLH (ns) 10.9 Sample Check & Availability Buy Online Buy Online Buy Online Buy Online

(Unless otherwise specified, T opr =-40 to 125°C) Part number DCM340C01 DCM340D01 DCM340L01 DCM340H01 Number of channels (Forward directions : reverse directions) 4 (4:0) Default output logic Low High Low High Input/output control None Output Enable Package SOIC16-W Absolute maximum ratings Operating temperature T opr (°C) -40 to 125 Storage temperature T stg (°C) -65 to 150 Isolation voltage BV S (Vrms) t=1min, Ta=25°C Min 5000 Electrical characteristics Common mode-transient immunity CMTI (kV/μs) V DD1 =V DD2 = 4.5 to 5.5V, V CM =1500V Typ. 100 Data rate t bps (Mbps) V DD1 =V DD2 = 4.5 to 5.5V Max 50 Pulse width distortion PWD (ns) Typ. 0.8 Propagation delay t PHL , t PLH (ns) 10.9 Sample Check & Availability Buy Online Buy Online Buy Online Buy Online

(Unless otherwise specified, T opr =-40 to 125°C) Part number DCM342L01 DCM342H01 Number of channels (Forward directions : reverse directions) 4 (2:2) Default output logic Low High Input/output control Output Enable Package SOIC16-W Absolute maximum ratings Operating temperature T opr (°C) -40 to 125 Storage temperature T stg (°C) -65 to 150 Isolation voltage BV S (Vrms) t=1min, Ta=25°C Min 5000 Electrical characteristics Common mode-transient immunity CMTI (kV/μs) V DD1 =V DD2 = 4.5 to 5.5V, V CM =1500V Typ. 100 Data rate t bps (Mbps) V DD1 =V DD2 = 4.5 to 5.5V Max 50 Pulse width distortion PWD (ns) Typ. 0.8 Propagation delay t PHL , t PLH (ns) 10.9 Sample Check & Availability Buy Online Buy Online

Related information

Application Notes

Follow the links below for more on the new product.

DCM341L01

DCM341H01

DCM341A01

DCM341B01

DCM340C01

DCM340D01

DCM340L01

DCM340H01

DCM342L01

DCM342H01

Follow the link below for more on Toshiba's standard digital isolators.

Standard Digital Isolators

Standard Digital Isolators

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, a leading supplier of advanced semiconductor and storage solutions, draws on over half a century of experience and innovation to offer customers and business partners outstanding discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD products.

Its 19,400 employees around the world share a determination to maximize product value, and to promote close collaboration with customers in the co-creation of value and new markets. The company looks forward to building and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.

Find out more at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html

