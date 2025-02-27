Toshiba Releases Automotive Standard Digital Isolators Compliant with AEC-Q100

- Realize Stable Operation with High Common-mode Transient Immunity and High-Speed Data Communications -
KAWASAKI, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation ("Toshiba") has launched its first lineup of 4-channel high-speed standard digital isolators for automotive applications. The new "DCM34xx01 Series” features 10 devices that support stable operation with high common-mode transient immunity (CMTI) of 100kV/μs (typ.)[1] and high data transmission rate of 50Mbps (max)[2]. All conform to the AEC-Q100 standard on the safety and reliability of automotive electronic components. Shipments start today.
Ensuring the safety and reliability of the on-board chargers (OBC) and battery management systems (BMS) used in hybrid-electric vehicles (HEV) and electric vehicles (EV) requires devices that ensure isolation and prevent noise-propagation. Automotive standard digital isolators provide solutions for the multi-channel high-speed communications and high CMTI these isolation devices require.
The new isolators use Toshiba's proprietary magnetic coupling type isolated transmission method to achieve a high CMTI of 100kV/μs (typ.). This delivers high level resistance to electric noise between input and output in isolated signal transmission, enables stable control signal transmission and contributes to stable equipment operation. In addition, a low-pulse-width distortion of 0.8ns (typ.)[2] and a data-transmission rate of 50Mbps (max) are also achieved. The new products are suitable for multi-channel high-speed communication applications such as I/O interfaces with SPI communications.
Toshiba has already started mass production of Industrial standard digital isolators , and has now extended its product lineup to automotive equipment. Going forward, the company will increase the lineup of packages and number of channels in both areas. It will continue to provide high-quality isolation devices and photocouplers, that support the reliability and real-time data transmission required by automotive equipment.
Notes:
[1] Test conditions: VDD1=VDD2=4.5 to 5.5V, VCM=1500V, Topr=-40 to 125°C
[2] Test conditions: VDD1=VDD2=4.5 to 5.5V, Topr=-40 to 125°C
Applications
Automotive equipment
- Battery management system (BMS)
- Automotive On-board Charger (OBC)
- Inverter control
Features
- High common mode transient immunity: CMTI=100kV/μs (typ.) [1]
- High-speed data rate: tbps =50Mbps (max) [2]
- Low pulse width distortion: PWD=0.8ns (typ.)
Quad-channel support (see Main Specifications for details on each device):
Four forward channels and no reverse channels; three forward channels and one reverse channel; two forward channels and two reverse channels
Main Specifications
(Unless otherwise specified, Topr=-40 to 125°C)
Part number
Number of channels
(Forward directions : reverse directions)
4
(3:1)
Default output logic
Low
High
Low
High
Input/output control
Output Enable
Input Disable
Package
SOIC16-W
Absolute
maximum
ratings
Operating temperature Topr (°C)
-40 to 125
Storage temperature Tstg (°C)
-65 to 150
Isolation voltage
BVS (Vrms)
t=1min,
Ta=25°C
Min
5000
Electrical
characteristics
Common mode
transient immunity
CMTI (kV/μs)
VDD1=VDD2=
4.5 to 5.5V,
VCM=1500V
Typ.
100
Data rate
tbps (Mbps)
VDD1=VDD2=
4.5 to 5.5V
Max
50
Pulse width distortion
PWD (ns)
Typ.
0.8
Propagation delay
tPHL, tPLH (ns)
10.9
Sample Check & Availability
(Unless otherwise specified, Topr=-40 to 125°C)
Part number
Number of channels
(Forward directions : reverse directions)
4
(4:0)
Default output logic
Low
High
Low
High
Input/output control
None
Output Enable
Package
SOIC16-W
Absolute
maximum
ratings
Operating temperature Topr (°C)
-40 to 125
Storage temperature Tstg (°C)
-65 to 150
Isolation voltage
BVS (Vrms)
t=1min,
Ta=25°C
Min
5000
Electrical
characteristics
Common mode-transient immunity
CMTI (kV/μs)
VDD1=VDD2=
4.5 to 5.5V,
VCM=1500V
Typ.
100
Data rate
tbps (Mbps)
VDD1=VDD2=
4.5 to 5.5V
Max
50
Pulse width distortion
PWD (ns)
Typ.
0.8
Propagation delay
tPHL, tPLH (ns)
10.9
Sample Check & Availability
(Unless otherwise specified, Topr=-40 to 125°C)
Part number
Number of channels
(Forward directions : reverse directions)
4
(2:2)
Default output logic
Low
High
Input/output control
Output Enable
Package
SOIC16-W
Absolute
maximum
ratings
Operating temperature Topr (°C)
-40 to 125
Storage temperature Tstg (°C)
-65 to 150
Isolation voltage
BVS (Vrms)
t=1min,
Ta=25°C
Min
5000
Electrical
characteristics
Common mode-transient immunity
CMTI (kV/μs)
VDD1=VDD2=
4.5 to 5.5V,
VCM=1500V
Typ.
100
Data rate
tbps (Mbps)
VDD1=VDD2=
4.5 to 5.5V
Max
50
Pulse width distortion
PWD (ns)
Typ.
0.8
Propagation delay
tPHL, tPLH (ns)
10.9
Sample Check & Availability
Related information
Application Notes
- Basics of the standard digital isolators
- Digital Isolator EMC Application Notes
- Glossary of Standard Digital Isolator terms
Follow the links below for more on the new product.
DCM341L01
DCM341H01
DCM341A01
DCM341B01
DCM340C01
DCM340D01
DCM340L01
DCM340H01
DCM342L01
DCM342H01
Follow the link below for more on Toshiba’s standard digital isolators.
Standard Digital Isolators
To check availability of the new products at online distributors, visit:
DCM341L01
DCM341H01
DCM341A01
DCM341B01
DCM340C01
DCM340D01
DCM340L01
DCM340H01
DCM342L01
DCM342H01
* Company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.
* Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.
About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, a leading supplier of advanced semiconductor and storage solutions, draws on over half a century of experience and innovation to offer customers and business partners outstanding discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD products.
Its 19,400 employees around the world share a determination to maximize product value, and to promote close collaboration with customers in the co-creation of value and new markets. The company looks forward to building and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.
Find out more at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html
