Toshiba Launches Small Photorelay Suitable for High-Frequency Signal Switches in Semiconductor Testers

– Reduced Insertion Loss and Improved High-Frequency Signal Transmission Characteristics –

KAWASAKI, Japan– Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation ("Toshiba") has launched "TLP3475W," a photorelay in a small, thin WSON4 package. It reduces insertion loss and suppresses power attenuation in high-frequency signals [1] and is suitable for the pin electronics of semiconductor testers, which use a large number of relays and require high-speed signaling. Volume shipments start today.









Toshiba’s optimized package designs reduces parasitic capacitance and inductance in the new photorelay. This reduces insertion loss and improves the transmission characteristic of high-frequency signals to 20GHz (typ.) [2], about 1.5 times lower [2] than Toshiba’s current product, TLP3475S.

TLP3475W uses a small, thin WSON4 package that is only 0.8mm (typ.) thick, making it the smallest [3] photorelay in the industry to realize improved high-frequency signal transmission characteristics. It is 40% lower in height than Toshiba’s ultra-small S-VSON4T package, allowing more products to be mounted on the same circuit board, and will contribute to improved measuring efficiency.

Toshiba will continue to expand its product line-up to support semiconductor testers that deliver higher speeds and greater functionality.

Applications

Semiconductor testers (high-speed memory testers, high-speed logic testers, etc.)

Probe cards

Measuring equipment

Features

Industry’s smallest [3] WSON4 package: 1.45mm×2.0mm (typ.), t=0.8mm (typ.)

WSON4 package: 1.45mm×2.0mm (typ.), t=0.8mm (typ.) Improving to pass the high-frequency signals : f=20GHz (typ.) @Insertion loss(S21) = -3dB

Normally open function (1-Form-A)

Notes:

[1] When the frequency band is in the range of several hundreds of megahertz to several tens of gigahertz.



[2] The frequency band where the power attenuation ratio (insertion loss) when the signal passes through the output MOSFET is -3dB.



[3] For photorelays. As of October 2023, Toshiba survey.

Main Specifications

(Unless otherwise specified, T a = 25°C) Part Number TLP3475W Package Name WSON4 Size (mm) 1.45×2.0 (typ.), t=0.8 (typ.) Absolute maximum ratings OFF-state output terminal voltage V OFF (V) 60 ON-state current I ON (A) 0.4 ON-state current (pulsed) I ONP (A) 1.2 Operating temperature T opr (°C) -40 to 110 Coupled electrical characteristics Trigger LED current I FT (mA) max 3.0 ON-state resistance R ON (Ω) typ. 1.1 max 1.5 Electrical characteristics Output capacitance C OFF (pF) max 20 Switching characteristics Turn-on time t ON (ms) @R L = 200Ω, V DD = 20V, I F = 5mA max 0.25 Turn-off time t OFF (ms) 0.2 Isolation characteristics Isolation voltage BV S (Vrms) min 300

Follow the link below for more on the new product.



TLP3475W

Follow the link below for more on Toshiba’s photorelays.



Photorelays (MOSFET Output)

To check availability of the new products at online distributors, please visit:



TLP3475W



* Company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.



* Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, a leading supplier of advanced semiconductor and storage solutions, draws on over half a century of experience and innovation to offer customers and business partners outstanding discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD products.



The company’s 21,500 employees around the world share a determination to maximize product value, and promote close collaboration with customers in the co-creation of value and new markets. With annual sales approaching 800-billion yen (US$6.1 billion), Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation looks forward to building and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.



Find out more at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html

