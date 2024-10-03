Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions’ Sheryl Paradise and Evgeny Shevtsov Honored with The Shelby Report’s 2024 Emerging Leaders Award

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is proud to announce that Sheryl Paradise, Vice President of Customer Success, and Evgeny Shevtsov, Innovation Program Director, have been honored with The Shelby Report’s Emerging Leaders Award for 2024.









This prestigious award recognizes Paradise and Shevtsov for their exceptional contributions and leadership in the retail technology sector. Paradise has played a pivotal role in enhancing the retail food industry through her role in customer success. Her expertise in addressing the challenges of food retailers and implementing effective solutions has led to significant improvements in operational efficiency and consumer satisfaction. Paradise’s commitment to fostering technical talent and her active role in promoting gender equality through the Women’s Network Employee Resource Group further highlights her impact on the industry and the community.

“It’s an honor to be recognized and this award reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We are committed to continuing our efforts to drive innovation and serve as that supportive partner for our retail customers to achieve their goals,” said Paradise.

Shevtsov has been pivotal in shaping the future of retail technology as the Innovation Program Director. His work at Toshiba involves leading initiatives that utilize A.I., machine learning, and computer vision to revolutionize the retail food sector. His efforts in developing advanced solutions, such as produce and product recognition, loss prevention, and cashierless stores have set new standards in the industry. His proactive approach to innovation and commitment to solving complex challenges highlight his influential role within Toshiba and the overall retail technology landscape.

“This award highlights the collective achievements of our innovation team. We are passionate about pushing the boundaries of technology and look forward to continuing our work to deliver transformative solutions for the retail sector,” said Shevtsov.

The Shelby Report’s Emerging Leaders are individuals who have demonstrated remarkable leadership, enhanced the customer experience, and made notable contributions to their communities. Sheryl Paradise and Evgeny Shevtsov’s achievements reflect their dedication to advancing retail technology and their positive impact on both their industry and society.

