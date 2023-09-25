Toshiba Expands Printer Availability Via Distribution Partnership

Technology Provider, Distribution Management, Offers Toshiba’s Label & Receipt Printers to an Expansive Network of Independent and Value-Added Resellers

LAKE FOREST, Calif. & ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#TeamToshiba—Toshiba America Business Solutions is increasing the availability of its award-winning label and receipt printers by offering the products for sale through technology, fulfillment and distribution provider, Distribution Management. The technology wholesaler will additionally provide its resellers with related accessories.





Distribution Management (DM) currently partners with Toshiba for the distribution of desktop printer products and supplies and will now extend its line-up to include Toshiba’s robust line of label and receipt printers. Through this expanded partnership, the wholesaler’s expansive network of independent and value-added resellers across the United States and Mexico will gain access to Toshiba’s entire thermal print portfolio, thereby complementing Toshiba’s direct and independent reseller sales efforts.

Toshiba has an extensive portfolio of label and receipt printers that have been proven in some of the most demanding verticals. Their rugged label printers help organize, track and deliver shipments. Its portable printers couple a stout design with IP54 dust and moisture protection as well as a proven five-foot drop resistance helping ensure continuous operation in rough-and-tumble settings. The manufacturer’s one-of-a-kind Duplex Linerless Thermal Printer simultaneously prints on both sides of a label without using a liner or backing material. Metal frames, sturdy components and long-lasting printheads further increase the durability and value of this unique product as well as Toshiba’s other selection of industrial printers.

“Toshiba looks forward to the opportunity to help more transportation and logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, and retail organizations streamline their operations through the use of our printers through our agreement with Distribution Management,” states Toshiba America Business Solutions Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Business Development Bill Melo.

“Distribution Management and Toshiba have had a very successful long-term relationship and we’re confident they’ll continue this record of success for our printer clients as well.”

“Distribution Management is excited to represent Toshiba’s strong line of label and receipt printers,” says Monte White, DM’s Senior VP of Merchandising. “This expansion demonstrates DM’s continued commitment to the label and receipt printer market and to offering our customers a comprehensive product line from leading manufacturers in this growing segment.”

About Toshiba America Business Solutions, Inc.

Toshiba America Business Solutions (TABS) is a workplace solutions provider delivering an extensive portfolio of industry-recognized workflow and document management products for businesses of all sizes across the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. TABS supports the diverse needs of today’s professionals through award-winning e‑STUDIO™ multifunction printers, label and receipt printers, digital signage, managed print services, and cloud solutions. Toshiba continuously focuses on the clients and communities it serves, is committed to sustainability and is recognized as a Wall Street Journal Top 100 Sustainable Company. To learn more, please visit business.toshiba.com. Follow TABS on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Distribution Management

Distribution Management is a national technology, fulfillment and distribution provider specializing in automated order handling, managed supply services, wholesale services and eCommerce fulfillment. DM is able to reach 99% of the U.S. within one to two days and some international destinations within three days from its five strategically located distribution centers. DM’s order accuracy rate of 99.9% is reflective of its focus on operational excellence, efficiencies that have resulted from significant investment in technology and a dedicated IT development staff specializing in integration, automation and real-time reporting.

Learn more at www.distributionmgmt.com/print-imaging and follow us on LinkedIn.

