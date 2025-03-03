Toshiba Enhances Communication with Real-Time Translations

Toshiba Application Instantly Translates Documents Into More Than 190 Languages

LAKE FOREST, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#TeamToshiba--Toshiba America Business Solutions is simplifying multilingual communication with instant translations through the release of Elevate Sky® Translate. The company's technology leverages AI to translate documents quickly and accurately into more than 190 languages when utilizing Toshiba e-BRIDGE® multifunction printers (MFPs).

On-demand translations present an ideal and, in many instances, a necessary solution for school districts, healthcare, government and retail organizations. Toshiba's innovative new software allows these organizations and others to print, email, or save a translated document directly from a Toshiba MFP to better communicate with their diverse audiences.

Delivering Fast, Clear & Inclusive Communications

Elevate Sky Translate works by auto-detecting the original language of a scanned document while translating it into the desired output language directly at the MFP. Instantaneously, the newly translated documents are then available to print, email, or save to a USB device.

Beyond traditional word-for-word translations, this AI-powered engine brings contextual understanding to the document to create more accurate results for greater communication success.

Elevate Sky Translate enhances communications for today's businesses in the following ways:

Education Efficiency: Toshiba's latest software helps inform, engage and alert parents and students from diverse backgrounds by translating enrollment forms, notices and reports into their home language. Doing so further enables school districts to be compliant in this area.

Healthcare Accuracy: Elevate Sky Translate enhances healthcare communications by translating medical forms, prescription labels and discharge instructions into a language patients best understand. This is immensely important for increasing understanding while improving inpatient and outpatient care.

Retail Personalization: Toshiba's just-released solution helps retailers create a more inclusive shopping experience while fostering deeper consumer loyalty by translating promotions, receipts and product descriptions into a shopper's desired language on the spot.

Community Engagement: Elevate Sky Translate improves public service through community engagement and outreach by translating forms, communications and resources to constituents in real-time, ensuring everyone has equal access to essential information and services.

"Elevate Sky Translate provides a simple yet powerful solution to the challenge of communicating with a diverse audience," states Toshiba America Business Solutions Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Business Development Bill Melo. "A single scan translates and prints documents in multiple languages, retaining the original formatting and truly helping schools and other public institutions communicate to their constituents in the language that they can best understand."

