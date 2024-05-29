Toshiba Employee Recognized as a NEXT TECH Award Rising Technology Leader by NC TECH Association

Manda Miller is listed as winner in the Tech and Innovation award category for her commitment and contributions to innovation in retail technology

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Senior Manager Manda Miller was honored by NC TECH as a winner of the NEXT TECH Award for her exceptional contributions to technology and innovation. As head of the Strategy and Business Development team, Miller is an industry leader who utilizes her strategic lens to analyze the retail landscape and retailer needs. Her insights empower Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions to develop the innovations and solutions that retailers need to connect with consumers and evolve in a rapidly evolving industry.









“Manda’s expertise and insights into the critical challenges and opportunities our retail clients face have repeatedly proven invaluable in making Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions the trusted technology partner for retailers. She has also made significant contributions to Toshiba by fostering an inclusive and supportive workplace and providing professional guidance for the future technology workforce,” said Kirk Goldman, Vice President of Strategy at Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. “This award is a testament to Manda’s exceptional skills, contributions, and dedication within and outside the workplace. We are incredibly grateful to have such a talented and committed individual on our team.”

In her role, Miller is a competitive and market intelligence leader for Toshiba’s business. She provides critical insights that aid in navigating the complexities of today’s technology market and contributes to Toshiba’s IP portfolio to help inform new inventions.

“It is an honor to receive the NEXT TECH Award for my contributions at work and in the community. I take great pride in providing actionable insights that help our teams innovate in the dynamic technology landscape and support our business growth. My career and professional experiences drive me to support and mentor people entering the technology field at every stage of their careers,” said Miller. “I am grateful for the support and collaboration of my colleagues, mentors, and leaders who inspire me daily. I hope to continue to contribute to Toshiba’s success and to make a positive impact on the industry and society.”

Along with her professional contributions, Miller is also involved in organizations at the company and beyond. She is a founding member of Toshiba’s Women’s Network and is a strong advocate and supporter of the company’s internship program. Her outreach and mentorship work extends to students at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and NC State University through Carolina Women in Business, UNC 100 Women, and partnering with NC State’s Career Development professors. A cancer survivor, Miller also volunteers at the Caring Connections Program and the Alliance for Fertility Preservation to provide guidance and support to women undergoing bone marrow transplants or experiencing infertility from their transplant.

The NEXT TECH Awards are a joint initiative of NC TECH and Business North Carolina to recognize and celebrate the outstanding contributions of non-c-suite employees in the state’s tech and tech-enabled sectors. The awards highlight the individuals who excel in their roles, drive business growth, and engage with their communities.

