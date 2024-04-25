Toshiba ELERA® Security Suite Wins RetailTech A.I. Innovation of the Year Award

Toshiba’s A.I.-powered loss prevention & protect profit solution is recognized for its breakthrough technology

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions’ ELERA® Security Suite solution has been selected today as a winner of the ‘RetailTech A.I. Innovation of the Year’ award presented by RetailTech. The award recognizes innovations exceeding retail technology standards. In this uncertain and rapidly changing environment, RetailTech highlights the breakthrough solutions, services, and companies worldwide each year.









“It is an honor to have ELERA® Security Suite selected as a breakthrough in A.I. The A.I. and computer-driven solution enables retailers to minimize shrink while providing consumers with enhanced checkout experiences and reduced friction,” says Fredrik Carlegren, VP and Head of Marketing & Communications at Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. “Embracing A.I. is a strategic imperative for retailers aiming to stay ahead of the curve. By strategically incorporating A.I. into their business, retailers can enhance their operational efficiency and provide a more personalized and seamless customer experience, ultimately positioning themselves at the forefront of innovation in an intensely competitive market.”

The ELERA® Security Suite seamlessly integrates into Toshiba’s IoT platform for enhanced security throughout the checkout area.

Key features of the ELERA® Security Suite include:

Real-time Incident Response: Facilitates timely resolutions and minimizes potential losses by leveraging A.I.-powered computer vision to respond to incidents as they occur. Proactive Shopper Alerts: Proactively notifies shoppers of potential errors, empowering them to correct issues themselves, thereby reducing the need for employee intervention and improving the checkout experience. Item Differentiation: Ensures a smoother transaction process with the suite’s ability to accurately distinguish between customer and store items that are barcoded and non-barcoded during checkout, improving recognition accuracy and minimizing incorrect warnings.

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is a global leader in retail technology and empowers some of the world’s largest retailers with innovative software, hardware, and service solutions. Toshiba is passionate about retail and is devoted to investing in innovation for a future where retailers are motivated to think beyond their limitations to address critical industry challenges like labor shortages, shrink, and inventory management while enhancing consumer shopping experiences.

About Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions:

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions empowers retail to thrive and prosper through a dynamic ecosystem of smarter, more agile solutions and services that enable retailers to resiliently evolve with generations of consumers and adapt to market conditions. Supported by a global organization of devoted employees and partners, retailers gain more visibility and control over operations while enjoying the flexibility to build, scale, and transform retail experiences that anticipate and fulfill consumers’ ever-changing needs. Visit commerce.toshiba.com and engage with us on X, formerly known as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube, to learn more.

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Toshiba Tec Corporation, which is traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

