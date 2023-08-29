Toshiba Develops Industry’s First 2200V Dual Silicon Carbide(SiC) MOSFET Module That Contributes to High Efficiency and Downsizing of Industrial Equipment

KAWASAKI, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has developed “MG250YD2YMS3,” the industry’s first[1] 2200V dual silicon carbide (SiC) MOSFET module for industrial equipment. The new module has a drain current (DC) rating of 250A and uses the company’s third generation SiC MOSFET chips. It is suitable for applications that use DC1500V, such as photovoltaic power systems and energy storage systems. Volume shipments start today.









Industrial applications like those mentioned above generally use DC1000V or lower power, and their power devices are mostly 1200V or 1700V products. However, anticipating widespread use of DC1500V in coming years, Toshiba has released the industry’s first 2200V product.

MG250YD2YMS3 offers low conduction loss with a low drain-source on-voltage (sense) of 0.7V (typ.)[2]. It also offers lower turn-on and turn-off switching loss of 14mJ (typ.)[3] and 11mJ (typ.)[3] respectively, an approximately 90% reduction[4] against a typical silicon (Si) IGBT. These characteristics contribute to higher equipment efficiency. Realizing low switching loss also allows the conventional three-level circuit to be replaced with a two-level circuit with a lower module count, contributing to equipment miniaturization.

Toshiba will continue to meet the market needs for high efficiency and the downsizing of industrial equipment.

Notes:



[1] Among dual SiC MOSFET modules. Toshiba survey, as of August 2023.



[2] Test condition: I D =250A, V GS =+20V, T ch =25°C



[3] Test condition: V DD =1100V, I D =250A, T ch =150°C



[4] Toshiba comparison of switching loss for a 2300V Si module and MG250YD2YMS3, the new all SiC MOSFET module, as of August 2023 (performance values for the 2300V Si module is a Toshiba estimate based on papers published in or before March 2023.)

Applications



Industrial Equipment



– Renewable energy power generation systems (photovoltaic power systems, etc.)



– Energy storage systems



– Motor control equipment for industrial equipment



– High frequency DC-DC converter, etc.

Features

Low drain-source on-voltage (sense):



V DS(on)sense =0.7V (typ.) (I D =250A, V GS =+20V, T ch =25°C)

V =0.7V (typ.) (I =250A, V =+20V, T =25°C) Low turn-on switching loss:



E on =14mJ (typ.) (V DD =1100V, I D =250A, T ch =150°C)

E =14mJ (typ.) (V =1100V, I =250A, T =150°C) Low turn-off switching loss:



E off =11mJ (typ.) (V DD =1100V, I D =250A, T ch =150°C)

E =11mJ (typ.) (V =1100V, I =250A, T =150°C) Low stray inductance:



L sPN =12nH (typ.)

Main Specifications (T c =25°C unless otherwise specified) Part number MG250YD2YMS3 Toshiba’s package name 2-153A1A Absolute maximum ratings Drain-source voltage V DSS (V) 2200 Gate-source voltage V GSS (V) +25 / -10 Drain current (DC) I D (A) 250 Drain current (pulsed) I DP (A) 500 Channel temperature T ch (°C) 150 Isolation voltage V isol (Vrms) 4000 Electrical characteristics Drain-source on-voltage (sense) V DS(on)sense (V) I D =250A, V GS =+20V, T ch ＝25°C typ. 0.7 Source-drain on-voltage (sense) V SD(on)sense (V) I S =250A, V GS =+20V, T ch ＝25°C typ. 0.7 Source-drain off-voltage (sense) V SD(off)sense (V) I S ＝250A, V GS =-6V, T ch ＝25°C typ. 1.6 Turn-on switching loss E on (mJ) V DD =1100V, I D =250A, T ch ＝150°C typ. 14 Turn-off switching loss E off (mJ) typ. 11 Stray inductance L sPN (nH) typ. 12

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation



Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, a leading supplier of advanced semiconductor and storage solutions, draws on over half a century of experience and innovation to offer customers and business partners outstanding discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD products.



The company’s 21,500 employees around the world share a determination to maximize product value, and promote close collaboration with customers in the co-creation of value and new markets. With annual sales approaching 800-billion yen (US$6.1 billion), Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation looks forward to building and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.



Find out more at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html

