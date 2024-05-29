Torus Signs 26 MWh Energy Storage Deal With Gardner Group

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Torus, a leader in sustainable energy storage solutions, today announced a landmark deal with Gardner Group to provide nearly 26 megawatt hours (MWh) of energy storage capacity across a portion of Gardner Group’s commercial real estate portfolio. This deployment represents one of the largest commercial energy storage projects in the region.





Under the agreement, Torus will install its innovative Torus Station energy storage and management systems at multiple Gardner Group properties. The Torus Stations will integrate advanced battery and flywheel energy storage systems (BESS + FESS) with Torus’ proprietary software platform, enabling intelligent energy management, demand response capabilities, and seamless integration with renewable energy sources and EV charging infrastructure.

“We are thrilled to partner with Gardner Group on this groundbreaking project,” said Nate Walkingshaw, CEO and co-founder of Torus. “This deal demonstrates the growing demand for advanced energy storage solutions in the commercial sector. This is a significant step for energy resilience, sustainability, and cost savings across the Gardner Group portfolio.”

The project will leverage Torus’ participation in Rocky Mountain Power’s Wattsmart Battery program, which supports grid resilience through the integration of energy storage resources into a virtual power plant (VPP) ecosystem. The Torus VPP platform enables predictive analytics for demand response, energy arbitrage, and frequency regulation.

“At Gardner Group, we are committed to adopting innovative solutions that drive sustainability and operational efficiency,” said Christian Gardner, CEO of Gardner Group. “Partnering with Torus allows us to optimize our energy management, reduce our carbon footprint, and provide enhanced value to our tenants. We look forward to the positive impact this project will have on our properties and the broader community.”

The energy storage systems will be manufactured at Torus’ state-of-the-art facility in South Salt Lake, Utah, which recently celebrated its grand opening. This deal reinforces Torus’ commitment to providing locally-produced, advanced energy solutions that strengthen the resilience and sustainability of communities across the region.

Installation of the Torus Stations is anticipated to begin in Q4 2024, with completion expected by Q1 2026. Once fully operational, the systems will have the capacity to store and dispatch nearly 26 MWh of energy, equivalent to powering nearly 1,000 homes for a full day.

About Torus:

Torus is a Utah-based energy solutions company focused on making renewable energy storage and management more efficient, affordable, and sustainable. Torus offers a range of products and services, including virtual power plant integration, advanced energy management systems, unified customer experiences, and innovative energy storage technologies like the Torus Flywheel™. For more information, visit www.torus.co.

About Gardner Group:

Gardner Group builds better communities through thoughtful, sustainable practices in developing and managing real estate, renewable energy, investing in innovation and providing results-oriented philanthropy. For more information, visit www.gardnergroup.com.

