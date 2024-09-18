Torus Announces Commercial Energy Storage Installation for Affordable Housing

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Torus, Inc., a leading provider of commercial-scale energy storage solutions, today announced the installation of its advanced storage and management system at Trolley Lane, an affordable housing complex in Salt Lake City. Torus installations reduce energy costs and improve efficiency for businesses while contributing to the broader Torus Community energy-sharing network.





Empowering Communities with Sustainable Energy

As part of its mission to make renewable energy accessible to all, the Torus installation provides industry-leading outage protection, switching to backup power within one-hundredth of a second. This feature provides uninterrupted power supply during extreme weather events, which have increased by 78% in the past decade. The installation strategically places energy storage near distribution points, helping to relieve transmission congestion, which not only helps lower energy costs but also contributes to a more sustainable and resilient energy infrastructure for the community.

“At Torus, we believe in empowering communities to become their own renewable energy providers,” said Nate Walkingshaw, CEO and co-founder. “The installation at Trolley Lane is a testament to our commitment to making clean energy solutions accessible to everyone. We are thrilled to support Trolley Lane in reducing their energy costs and carbon footprint while simultaneously contributing to our growing Torus Community network.”

Torus Community: A Network of Mini Power Plants

The Trolley Lane installation is part of the larger Torus Community initiative, which transforms individual buildings into mini power plants that can support the grid during times of high demand. This innovative approach to energy management allows excess energy generated and stored at Trolley Lane to be shared with the broader community, creating a more resilient and efficient energy ecosystem.

“Sustainable energy and affordable housing are two of the most pressing issues facing our community,” said Walkingshaw. “Together with our partners, we are creating a model for how innovative energy solutions can drive economic and environmental benefits for everyone, regardless of economic background. With Torus Community, Trolley Lane’s energy needs are met first, while any excess capacity contributes to the stability of the entire grid.”

Torus offers commercial property owners and developers a way to increase net operating income and attract sustainability-minded tenants, addressing commercial real estate market challenges. The Torus system’s flexible sizing and minimal footprint make it adaptable for various commercial applications, including data centers facing rapidly increasing power demands.

About Torus

Torus, Inc. is a Utah-based energy solutions company dedicated to making renewable energy storage and management more efficient, affordable, and sustainable. With a focus on American manufacturing and innovation, Torus designs, engineers, and manufactures its products in the U.S., empowering communities to achieve energy independence and resilience.

The Torus system integrates advanced technology, including the Torus Flywheel™ and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), to provide a reliable and efficient energy solution. Key features of the installation include:

Energy Storage: The Torus Flywheel™ offers a 25-year service life and is 95% recyclable, making it a sustainable alternative to traditional chemical batteries. It ensures a steady power supply and enhances grid resilience.

The Torus Flywheel™ offers a 25-year service life and is 95% recyclable, making it a sustainable alternative to traditional chemical batteries. It ensures a steady power supply and enhances grid resilience. Energy Management: The system uses advanced AI and enterprise software to manage energy consumption in real-time, optimizing performance and reducing maintenance costs.

The system uses advanced AI and enterprise software to manage energy consumption in real-time, optimizing performance and reducing maintenance costs. Unified Customer Experience: Residents and building managers can easily monitor and control energy usage through a streamlined application integrating various renewable energy sources and energy storage solutions.

Residents and building managers can easily monitor and control energy usage through a streamlined application integrating various renewable energy sources and energy storage solutions. Cybersecurity: Torus prioritizes grid security with its modern asset management software platform. The system includes real-time monitoring through Torus CDR (Continuous Detection & Response) and complies with the industry’s most stringent standards (OWASP, CSC, and ISO 27001). All components are assembled in secure U.S. facilities, ensuring the highest level of cybersecurity for grid-connected assets.

For more information about Torus, please visit www.torus.co.

