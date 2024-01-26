Toro® Transpira™ Wins 2023 New Product of the Year

EL CAJON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Toro, a leading global provider of solutions for the outdoor environment, is proud to announce that Transpira™ has been awarded the 2023 New Product of the Year Award in the Agriculture Irrigation Category by the Irrigation Association. This recognition is a testament to Toro’s commitment to advancing innovation and sustainability within the agricultural industry.









Toro Transpira, a cutting-edge product designed to measure plant water consumption via direct plant sensing, caught the attention of experts and customers alike. Through a collaboration with technology partner Treetoscope Ltd., this groundbreaking technology enables farmers to optimize water usage while maximizing crop yield. As water scarcity becomes an increasingly critical global issue, Transpira stands out as a valuable asset for sustainable agriculture.

“Toro Ag is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the agricultural sector,” said Neville Mody, general manager for Toro Ag. “Toro Transpira represents a leap forward in water conservation and precision irrigation, aligning seamlessly with our commitment to sustainable solutions for our customers.”

This recognition follows the 2021 New Product of the Year award won by Toro’s Tempus® Ag in the same category, solidifying the company’s position as a leader in agricultural technology and innovation. Both products add to Toro’s growing range of crop monitoring, decision support, and automation solutions, meeting an increasing need for reliable and actionable information on crop water usage and plant health.

Toro looks forward to continuing its mission of advancing agricultural technology, driving sustainability, and empowering farmers with solutions that positively impact their operations and the environment.

For more information about Toro Transpira, please visit https://automation.toro.com.

About Toro

With roots dating back to 1914, Toro is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf and landscape maintenance, snow management, rental and construction equipment, and irrigation solutions. Through a strong network of distributors, dealers, retailers, and rental stores in more than 125 countries, Toro helps customers care for golf courses, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties, construction sites, and agricultural operations. More at: www.toro.com.

