t’order Leads Contactless Dining Revolution

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ContactlessDining--The restaurant industry's digital transformation has accelerated since the pandemic, with contactless ordering becoming a new standard. t'order, South Korea's leading table ordering service, has released its latest t’order Trend Report, revealing significant growth in store adoption, order volume, and payment transactions. t'order has its headquarters in South Korea and overseas entities in the United States and Canada.

According to t’order’s analysis, the number of table-ordering stores in 2024 has increased more than 20 times compared to 2022. Notably, the cumulative order volume processed through t’order has grown nearly nine-fold in just three years. This trend indicates that consumers have become increasingly accustomed to contactless ordering, while restaurant owners are actively adopting table-ordering systems to enhance operational efficiency.

This shift indicates that consumers prefer faster ordering methods, while also benefiting store operations by enhancing order processing, payment management, and table turnover. Recently, not only restaurants but also hotels and other establishments have been adopting tablet-based ordering systems to reduce labor costs. As a result, table-ordering services are expected to expand beyond the restaurant industry.

Contactless ordering methods are largely dominated by tablet-based ordering systems. In addition to tablet ordering, customers can also place orders using their personal smartphones by scanning a QR code attached to the table or via an NFC tag. However, the QR code ordering method has seen significantly lower adoption rates, as customers often fail to notice the QR code and end up calling staff, or find it inconvenient to take out their phones to place an order. In contrast, tablet ordering accounts for more than 95% of total orders, demonstrating its practical operational benefits for restaurants.

In 2024, t’order facilitated a total of 244 million orders, amounting to USD 3.4 billion in transactions. The total time spent using t’order services reached 100 million hours, which is equivalent to streaming the entire Squid Game series approximately 6.25 million times. This underscores t’order’s role as a leader in digital transformation within the restaurant industry, achieving record-breaking performance.

The latest data highlights a key shift in the dining industry—table-ordering systems are no longer optional but essential. With advantages such as faster service, reduced labor costs, and increased table turnover, more restaurants are expected to adopt table-ordering solutions moving forward. This digital transformation is set to accelerate, reshaping dining experiences worldwide.

