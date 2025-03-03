Torch Sensors Launches Nationwide Wildfire Detection Beta Program, beginning in Los Angeles

Bay Area start-up introduces revolutionary solar-powered fire detection technology to protect communities and critical infrastructure

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Torch Sensors, a pioneering US start-up in wildfire detection technology, today announced the launch of its comprehensive beta program in multiple states. This marks a significant step forward in early fire detection and community protection.

Commencing in March 2025, the beta program will kick off for Los Angeles residents and deploy to other entities with deliveries of state-of-the-art solar-powered sensors capable of detecting fire flare-ups within three minutes across areas up to 10 acres. The initial rollout includes strategic installations in three key regions:

Los Angeles: 50 networked devices in March, expanding to 150 units by April

North Carolina: 100 devices partnering with a leading S&P 500 utility company

New Mexico: A pilot program of 20 devices will be placed across city parks in March.

Torch Sensors aims to have 1,000 installed units by June 2025 and triple this number to 3,000 units by year-end.

The Los Angeles beta program focuses on community engagement, inviting residents of fire-prone areas to participate in the testing phase. This collaborative approach allows consumers to provide direct feedback, helping to refine the technology while building a network of protected communities.

Interested Los Angeles residents in fire-prone areas can apply to be part of the free beta program. Other consumers around the US can also sign up to be added to a waiting list as additional programs and product availability roll out over the course of the year.

"Our technology represents a crucial advancement in wildfire prevention and community safety," said Vasya Tresmin, CEO and cofounder at Torch Sensors. "By providing early detection within minutes, we're empowering communities and businesses to take immediate action when every second counts, and offering consumers in the fire prone areas some peace of mind."

The partnership with the utility company in North Carolina marks a significant milestone. The company plans to expand to over 60 solar farms across the East Coast after successful pilot deployment. This expansion would protect hundreds of millions of dollars in critical infrastructure, not to mention the surrounding farmland and private property owners in the area.

New Mexico​​ city officials are embracing technology to protect their extensive park system. The city hopes to become the first to adopt this technology, which can de-risk the city from fire outbreaks, increase operational efficiency for APD and AFD, and reduce the losses that wildfires can cause annually. The program's initial focus is to test the devices in 59,000 acres of inner and outer city parks.

Media demonstrations are available, showcasing the technology's capabilities and effectiveness. For more information about the beta program or to schedule a demonstration, please contact PRForTorch@bospar.com.

About Torch Sensors

Torch Sensors develops solar-powered fire detection devices designed to protect communities and critical infrastructure. Their networked sensors provide immediate warnings of fire outbreaks, enabling rapid response and enhanced safety measures.

Brent Shelton

PRForTorch@Bospar.com