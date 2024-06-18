Torc Earns Inc. Best Workplaces Award for 2024

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LATAM—Torc, the AI-powered talent marketplace acquired by Randstad, has been named to Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces list. Torc’s commitment to fostering a productive workforce and engaged corporate culture extends to the global enterprise customers and skilled developers throughout its intelligent talent marketplace, making it a preferred talent matching platform.





“Creating a remote work environment where people advance careers and innovative technology, both internally and for organizations worldwide, has been Torc’s goal,” said Michael Morris, CEO and Co-founder of Torc. “We’re proud to have been one of Inc.’s highest scoring companies. Torc provides that same level of energy and drive for success through its talent marketplace to deliver incredible talent engagement experiences and enablement solutions for developers and customers.”

The selective Inc. winner list is the result of a comprehensive measurement process, conducted by Quantum Workplace, of companies that excel in establishing exceptional workplaces and team cultures.

Companies looking for the most productive developers, and developers looking for the best jobs, are in the Torc talent marketplace. Join today https://www.torc.dev/.

About Torc

Torc, the AI-powered talent marketplace acquired by Randstad, connects global developers with jobs and provides an intelligent talent engagement experience for companies worldwide. Torc’s emphasis on performance, productivity and upskilling make it the preferred digital enablement solution for on-demand technical talent. www.torc.dev

About Inc. Media

Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50M people monthly across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print.

Contacts

Jessica Ann Morris



PR for Torc



jessica@torc.dev

781.608.0499