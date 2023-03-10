Torc Continues to Double Quarter-Over-Quarter Bookings, Software Developer Members

Nearshore Developer Network Proves Culture, Community, Performance are Differentiators

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#developers—Torc, the nearshore developer network connecting quality remote developers with jobs, today released performance data that indicates continued positive growth since its public launch in March 2022. The productivity focused, AI-driven talent sourcing experience for companies and software developers continues to double Q/Q bookings and community members. Torc prioritizes culture, performance and career development to set it apart from the “churn and burn” style of others in the crowded future of work industry. The nearshore developer network is quickly becoming the preferred platform and community for remote software developers and innovative companies that need to hire them.

“Torc’s commitment to the software development community, and exceeding customer objectives with the quality, speed and productivity of on-demand talent that only Torc can provide, is what fuels our success,” said Michael P. Morris, Co-founder and CEO of Torc. “Torc will continue to provide advancements that foster our data, community and outcome-driven culture.”

Torc also expanded its executive team to include experts in the technology talent space. Torc’s new Chief Revenue Officer, Patrick Griffin, hailing from Catalant, demonstrates the value of Torc’s network to enterprise customers. Torc’s VP of Talent, Mark Bosma, previously with Toptal, MarketerHire and Braintrust, leads developer acquisitions with a focus on efficiency, performance and utilization metrics.

“The rapidly expanding technology gig workforce creates an imperative for large enterprises to modernize their staffing strategies for the Future of Work,” said Frank D’Souza, co-founder and managing partner of RECOGNIZE and Torc Board Chairman. “Torc has pioneered the next generation, AI-driven marketplace for enterprises to efficiently leverage this flexible talent pool. Just one year in, the Torc community has grown to over 8,000 top-tier engineers.”

Culture, Community and Performance Win Deals, Keep Talent

Virtual teams deliver code faster and build better software when they collaborate well, in real time, and are proud of their work. Torc’s focus on nearshore talent sourcing is part of a culture committed to making remote work work for all sides of the employment equation. Productivity tools and community support that advance developer skills throughout their careers return tangible value to companies that hire them.

Other milestones Torc recorded at the anniversary of its public launch included:

1,500% increase in customers in 2022 with an 80% customer retention rate.

that includes software developers from 140+ countries, with the greatest recent engagement from LATAM, India and the US.

that includes software developers from 140+ countries, with the greatest recent engagement from LATAM, India and the US. 1,800+ Hiring Manager hours saved by using Torc.

by using Torc. New talent operations centers opened in the U.S., India and Colombia.

“Torc is one of the best teams I’ve worked with,” said Daniel P., a Torc Community Member recently staffed on a NASA project through Ensemble Consultancy. “I was fascinated by Torc’s network, the platform, and the culture and collaboration of Torc’s community.”

“Torc ensured we got the right talent at the right time,” said Oliver Gerland, director of strategy and product for Ensemble Consultancy. “The Torc experience proved that working with a fully-distributed engineering team is the future that all digital transformation services will inevitably move toward.”

About Torc

Torc, the nearshore developer network connecting quality remote developers with jobs, provides career growth opportunities for its community and an AI-driven talent sourcing experience for companies. Backed by a board of technology and business veterans (Cognizant, Catalant, Atomic, Mozilla, Harvard) and the VCs Recognize and Asymmetric Partners, Torc’s emphasis on quality, performance and upskilling make it the preferred platform for on-demand technical talent and the companies that need to hire them. www.torc.dev

