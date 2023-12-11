Home Business Wire Toprak Razgatlioglu makes excellent ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team debut at Portimao...
Business Wire

Toprak Razgatlioglu makes excellent ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team debut at Portimao Test

di Business Wire

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Toprak Razgatlioglu has tested the ROKiT BMW M1000 RR for the first time in a shakedown test at Portimao in advance of the first round of the 2024 WorldSBK season which begins in February at Phillip Island in Australia.


“On the first lap, I was just smiling,” Toprak said after testing. “I felt unbelievable power and over the hill, it was still going. This bike keeps getting faster. We’re already not far away. I’ll just say this: We are coming!”

Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman of the ROKiT group of Companies, said “We’re all very excited to have Toprak riding for our team next year and we’re absolutely delighted with the blistering pace he’s already showing at testing. We can’t wait for the 2024 World Superbike Championship to start!”

Toprak has been hailed as a future multiple World Champion since the moment he stepped into the paddock. The Turkish rider first rode a motorbike aged five and secured four Turkish Motocross championship titles before competing in his first 600cc race when he was 13 years old. In 2018 he made the move up to WorldSBK, taking two podiums in his first year as a rookie before taking two sensational wins in 2019 at Magny-Cours from sixteenth on the grid. In 2021, with an incredible 13 wins, he stormed to the title of World Champion.

The 2024 ROKiT Motorrad WorldSBK Team will feature Toprak riding alongside Michael van der Mark as team-mates.

More information can be found at www.rokit.com and https://rokit-bmwmotorradworldsbk.com/team

Contacts

Media contact:

bruce.renny@rokit.com
+44 (0)1902 374 896

Articoli correlati

AI Pioneer Sam Altman to Make First Public Appearance Since Rejoining Open AI as CEO at the 2023 Annual Meeting of the Hope Global...

Business Wire Business Wire -
--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Operation HOPE, Inc.: WHAT: Operation HOPE is pleased to announce that artificial intelligence pioneer Sam Altman will be making...
Continua a leggere

Mouser Completes SOC2 Type2, ISO 27001 Stage 2, and Cyber Essentials Certifications, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Data Security

Business Wire Business Wire -
DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader™ empowering innovation, today announces its...
Continua a leggere

Obsidian Security Recognized as Strong Performer by Independent Research Firm

Business Wire Business Wire -
Recognized as a vendor providing “a single, modular platform" for SaaS Security and Posture ManagementNEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--We’re thrilled...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php