Toprak Razgatlioglu makes excellent ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team debut at Portimao Test

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Toprak Razgatlioglu has tested the ROKiT BMW M1000 RR for the first time in a shakedown test at Portimao in advance of the first round of the 2024 WorldSBK season which begins in February at Phillip Island in Australia.





“On the first lap, I was just smiling,” Toprak said after testing. “I felt unbelievable power and over the hill, it was still going. This bike keeps getting faster. We’re already not far away. I’ll just say this: We are coming!”

Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman of the ROKiT group of Companies, said “We’re all very excited to have Toprak riding for our team next year and we’re absolutely delighted with the blistering pace he’s already showing at testing. We can’t wait for the 2024 World Superbike Championship to start!”

Toprak has been hailed as a future multiple World Champion since the moment he stepped into the paddock. The Turkish rider first rode a motorbike aged five and secured four Turkish Motocross championship titles before competing in his first 600cc race when he was 13 years old. In 2018 he made the move up to WorldSBK, taking two podiums in his first year as a rookie before taking two sensational wins in 2019 at Magny-Cours from sixteenth on the grid. In 2021, with an incredible 13 wins, he stormed to the title of World Champion.

The 2024 ROKiT Motorrad WorldSBK Team will feature Toprak riding alongside Michael van der Mark as team-mates.

More information can be found at www.rokit.com and https://rokit-bmwmotorradworldsbk.com/team

