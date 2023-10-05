Topcon to Showcase Latest Technologies for Geospatial Industry at Intergeo

BERLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Intergeo—Topcon Positioning Systems announces it will exhibit at Intergeo 2023, joining a global community of experts and professionals at the annual international event for geospatial applications.









The company will showcase the latest technologies for geopositioning, surveying, construction verification, monitoring and network correction, and provide live demonstrations and individual consultations at Hall 1.2 Booth C1.053. Key solutions to be featured from the Topcon portfolio include its Hybrid Positioning system, Delta deformation monitoring solutions, and real-time network correction service, Topnet Live, among others.

In addition, Topcon will display its recently unveiled Aptix integration platform as part of its European debut. The new integration-platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) seamlessly integrates Topcon solutions with multiple third-party applications to automate and orchestrate data connections between the office and job site. It generates insights for construction teams within one platform, ensuring the as-built is as-planned, and the project meets both profitability and sustainability goals.

Attendees can also head to Intergeo’s Expo Stage, where Tarja Musch, from the Topcon Emerging Business team, will be kicking off the show with an exclusive talk on the groundbreaking technologies that are shaping the future across a range of industries.

Touching on the recent partnership of Topcon with Vodafone, Musch will take audiences through an understanding of the pinpoint levels of accuracy that can be achieved with precise positioning technology and its implications for technologies such as Vehicle to Anything (V2X), driverless vehicles, and autonomous machinery and robots.

“Intergeo brings together a global community of geospatial professionals who are working to build a smarter world,” said Luc Le Maire, senior vice president and general manager for Positioning Solutions EMEA at Topcon Positioning Systems.

“When technology is in the hands of people doing work that matters, the results can be life-changing — and we look forward to demonstrating not only how our technology is helping to build a more productive and sustainable future for businesses across multiple industries, but also how new applications will support the emergence of next-generation solutions.”

The international event will be held October 10-12 in Berlin, Germany. This year’s show highlights include the latest developments in surveying technologies and building information modeling (BIM), as well as the introduction of entirely new applications for monitoring.

For more on Topcon at Intergeo, visit topconpositioning.com/Intergeo-2023.

About Topcon Positioning Systems

Topcon Positioning Systems is an industry-leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of precision measurement and workflow solutions for the global construction, geospatial and agriculture markets. Topcon Positioning Systems is headquartered in Livermore, California, U.S. (topconpositioning.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram). Its European head office is in Zoetermeer, Netherlands. Topcon Corporation (topcon.com), founded in 1932, is traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (7732).

Contacts

Press Contacts:

Tangerine Communications



TEP@tangerinecomms.com

EMEA: +44 161 817 6600

Topcon Positioning Systems



Staci Fitzgerald



corpcomm@topcon.com

+1 925-245-8610