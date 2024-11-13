Topcon Introduces Smart Feeding Platform That Enhances Workflow Efficiency and Data Collection for Dairy and Beef Producers

LIVERMORE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AgTech—Topcon Agriculture introduces the TMR Flex Pro feeding system, designed to allow dairy and beef producers to easily manage the feeding process and have real-time insight in key aspects such as dry matter, refusals and pen deliveries.









“Feeding represents 50-60% of operational cost on the dairy or beef farm. In addition to accuracy, elements such as flexibility and time are critical to this, in particular on the larger farms. The modular TMR Flex Pro system has been developed together with farmers to improve the daily workflow — on-the-go — in a more practical and convenient way. A self-explanatory interface for simplified operations reduces the learning curve and ensures ease of use for individual operators and feeding teams. The system allows multiple users to collaborate seamlessly during the loading and delivery process, enhancing visibility, efficiency, and productivity,” said Wim De Wit, senior vice president and segment leader of nutrition and weighing technologies at Topcon Agriculture. “Ingredient tracking functionality enhances inventory control, and the system’s unique refusal recording and substitution feature reduces feed waste, improving sustainability and farmers’ return on investment.”

The system is comprised of the Digi-Star FD1 tablet, a data transfer device, and the TAP FEED Pro/Feedlot subscription. It is designed to maximize efficiency in feed management, allowing producers to reduce costs and optimize resource utilization. The system offers enhanced data visibility and monitoring capabilities, providing farmers with valuable, data-driven insights for better planning and decision-making.

“TMR Flex Pro can be connected to existing Digi-Star scale systems or load cells of any kind on any brand feed mixer. It is the best-in-class upgrade solution to achieve a next-level feed management experience on any type or size dairy and feedlot operation,” De Wit said. “The TAP FEED cloud platform allows producers to collaborate with their trusted partners such as feed suppliers, nutritionists, and others who all have an increasing need for real-time data for the benefit of their advancing business models and sustainability agendas.”

TAP (Topcon Agriculture Platform)

TAP is a cloud-based agricultural ecosystem designed to provide real-time monitoring and data analysis for decision-making during every phase of the farming cycle. TAP is designed as a modular solution with integrated third-party plug-in options. In addition to the standard platform offerings such as file exchange, cloud-based storage and fleet management, the platform offers a user-friendly customizable dashboard, an advanced FMIS (farm management information system), an image capturing and processing solution and real-time remote support capabilities.

For more information, visit topconpositioning.com/solutions/technology/agriculture-products/feed-management-hardware.

About Topcon Positioning Systems

Topcon Positioning Systems is an industry-leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of precision measurement and workflow solutions for the global construction, geospatial and agriculture markets. Topcon Positioning Systems is headquartered in Livermore, California, U.S. (topconpositioning.com, LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram). Its European head office is in Zoetermeer, Netherlands. Topcon Corporation (topcon.com), founded in 1932, is traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (7732). Topcon Agriculture: (LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram)

