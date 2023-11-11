Topcon Further Expands Precision Technology for Any Size or Type of Farm at Agritechnica 2023

HANOVER, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Agritechnica—Topcon Agriculture will showcase its latest innovations at Agritechnica 2023, the world’s foremost trade fair for agricultural machinery. The event, scheduled from November 12-18, will witness Topcon’s commitment to expanding precision technology for a growing range of market segments and applications.









“Topcon is dedicated to making precision technology accessible to farmers of all types and sizes, democratizing technology, ensuring that the benefits of productivity and efficiency reach a broad spectrum of farming operations,” said Antonio Marzia, senior vice president and general manager, EMEA and APAC, Topcon Agriculture.

“We see a world of opportunities to help more farmers increase their profitability. Our portfolio continues to grow, and we are dedicated to developing technologies to operate in mixed fleet environments. We are strongly focused on being the partner of choice to the farmer and providing technology that works with a wide range of machinery and brands. This provides the farmer with flexibility in their equipment choices while having access to the latest precision technologies.”

“We have a deep portfolio for the full agronomic cycle, working with farmers, distributors, and a broad range of original equipment manufacturers (OEM), reinforcing our commitment to putting precision agriculture in the hands of more farmers throughout the world,” Marzia said. “As such, at Agritechnica, we will preview our latest auto steering and implement control systems designed for all sizes of equipment, including a range of next-generation GNSS receivers and ISOBUS ECUs, all fully connected to the Topcon Agriculture Platform (TAP), as well as an expanded Topnet Live correction service offering. The event gives us the opportunity for discussions on technological developments with the leaders of the industry seeking to find solutions for the food demands of a growing population through global crop production, something Topcon as a company has long been dedicated to addressing.”

At Agritechnica, Topcon announces the opening of a new 25-hectare Research & Validation Center at the Topcon Positioning Systems headquarters in Livermore, California. The site is now one of three centers across the world, joining the existing centers in Concordia, Italy, and Adelaide, Australia.

“Any time of the day, there is testing and research underway at Topcon, somewhere in the world,” Marzia said. “These sites, which combined represent a significant amount of hectarage, support the development, manufacturing and validation of the company’s measurement technologies to further enable both sustainable agriculture and infrastructure.”

For more information, visit Topcon at Agritechnica 2023, Hall 8, Stand C05 and see the website at topconpositioning.com/agritechnica-2023. A video on Topcon Agriculture is available at vimeo.com/topcon/forworkthatmattersagriculture.

