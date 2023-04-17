Topcon Announces Strategic Investment in DDK Positioning

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
LIVERMORE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DDKTopcon Positioning Systems announced it has made a strategic investment in DDK Positioning Ltd, an Aberdeen-based specialist in GNSS receivers and PPP correction services. DDK Positioning delivers services exclusively over the Iridium® network to provide global precision positioning services that can augment GNSS constellations to significantly enhance their accuracy for critical industrial applications. Terms of the investment are not being disclosed.


“For a number of years, Topcon has been a supplier of core GNSS components to DDK Positioning to deliver their MAX services. With the expansion and growing success of this business, specifically in the Marine sector, a closer cooperation will ensure optimal integration for the highest possible accuracies and performance in the most demanding applications,” according to Ian Stilgoe, VP of Emerging Business at Topcon.

Kevin Gaffney, CEO of DDK Positioning, stated, “This partnership provides an extraordinary opportunity for our two companies to work together in pursuit of our shared ambition — providing a robust, resilient and truly unique GNSS positioning service. We are extremely excited about partnering with Topcon and it’s a great fit for DDK Positioning, not only will it allow us to continue to develop best in class positioning services, we will also be able to continue to grow the company and expand our services globally.”

About DDK Positioning Ltd

DDK Positioning offers truly global, resilient delivery of precise GNSS positioning services to a number of markets, including: Marine and offshore survey & construction and IoT. The Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) correction solution enables clients to precisely locate and track their assets globally. Furthermore, a positioning accuracy of less than 5cm can be achieved, compared to the standard GPS accuracy of ≈10m. The uninterrupted delivery of the service, along with independent integrity of position, ensures a higher level of confidence in the accuracy of position and is what differentiates the company from our competitors. DDK Positioning was formed in Aberdeen, UK in 2016 and has an exclusive partnership with Iridium. www.ddkpositioning.com

About Topcon Positioning Group

Topcon Positioning Group, always one step ahead in technology and customer benefits, is an industry-leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of precision measurement and workflow solutions for the global construction, geospatial and agriculture markets. Topcon Positioning Group is headquartered in Livermore, California, U.S. (topconpositioning.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook). Its European head office is in Capelle a/d IJssel, the Netherlands. Topcon Corporation (topcon.com), founded in 1932, is traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (7732).

