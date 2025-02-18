Topcon and FARO Technologies Announce Strategic Agreement in Laser Scanning Technology

LIVERMORE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#construction--Topcon Corporation and FARO Technologies have announced a strategic agreement to develop and distribute innovative solutions in the laser scanning market. The agreement is expected to expand access to cutting-edge digital reality solutions and result in complementary product developments, such as the seamless integration of Topcon and Sokkia solutions with FARO’s solutions. Building on this collaboration will strengthen both companies’ offerings and provide added value to users.

The collaboration aims to combine the strengths of both organizations in order to advance technological capabilities for professionals across multiple industries. It will focus on leveraging the companies’ collective expertise in laser scanning technologies, targeting key sectors including, construction, surveying, mapping, architecture, forensics, building information modeling (BIM), and industrial plant and process applications.

“With this agreement, we are confident that the solutions we provide will be further enhanced and contribute to overcoming the challenges our customers face,” said Tetsuya Morita, Senior Executive Officer, General Manager, Smart Infrastructure Business Division, Topcon Corporation. “By leveraging the expertise and technological capabilities of both companies, we will offer more comprehensive reality capture solutions.”

“We are committed to introducing solutions that create value for customers,” said Ivan Di Federico, President and CEO of Topcon Positioning Systems. “The agreement with FARO aligns with this drive toward enhancing profitability and efficiencies for users. We are excited about this new collaboration to bring innovative solutions to market.”

“We believe our collaboration with Topcon is an exciting step in making FARO’s state-of-the-art reality capture solutions more widely accessible,” said Peter J. Lau, FARO President and CEO. “With Topcon’s established distribution channels and expertise in delivering geospatial solutions, professionals around the world will have access to the best tools to enhance productivity, accuracy, and efficiency in their industries.”

Through this agreement, FARO and Topcon plan to introduce initiatives to further the collaboration, including product offerings and enhanced software integrations.

About Topcon Corporation

Topcon Corporation is a global leader in manufacturing of technology designed to address essential challenges society faces in healthcare, agriculture, and infrastructure. Topcon specializes in developing optical, sensing and control solutions powered by leading digital transformation technologies for these industries. For more information about Topcon (Tokyo Stock Exchange: 7732), visit: www.global.topcon.com

About Topcon Positioning Systems

Topcon Positioning Systems is an industry-leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of precision measurement and workflow solutions for the global construction, geospatial and agriculture markets. Topcon Positioning Systems is headquartered in Livermore, California, U.S. (topconpositioning.com, LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram). Its European head office is in Zoetermeer, Netherlands. Topcon Corporation (topcon.com), founded in 1932, is traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (7732).

About FARO (Nasdaq: FARO)

For more than 40 years, FARO has provided industry-leading technology solutions that enable customers to measure their world and make smarter decisions faster. The company continues to pioneer technologies that bridge digital and physical worlds through data-driven accuracy and precision. For more information, visit www.faro.com.

