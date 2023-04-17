Top U.S. STEM Students Win Scholarships and Awards at the 61st Annual National Junior Science and Humanities Symposium

Over $200,000 in scholarships and cash awards were awarded to national winners at this year’s National Junior Science and Humanities Symposium
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NJSHS23—Junior Science and Humanities Symposium (JSHS), the premier showcase for science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) research by high school students, is pleased to announce the 2023 winners of the 61st National JSHS competition.
JSHS is sponsored by the Department of Defense (DoD) and administered by the National Science Teaching Association. This year’s National JSHS event was hosted by the Department of the U.S. Navy and took place April 12-15, at the Founders Inn in Virginia Beach, Virginia. In attendance were 227 competing high school students as well as teachers, mentors, university faculty, military personnel, DoD STEM professionals, and more serving as judges, mentors, and representatives of their region.
“Every year we are astounded by the high quality of research conducted by our students and their ability to devise solutions to today’s most pressing challenges,” says Andrea Malenya, JSHS Project Manager. “We are honored to support them as they continue to pursue STEM by providing undergraduate scholarships and the opportunity to connect with top Department of Defense STEM professionals.”
48 national winners—announced at the awards ceremony on April 15—first presented their original scientific research at one of 49 regional competitions hosted by universities and colleges in the U.S., Puerto Rico, and DoDEA schools worldwide. The top five students from each region were invited to compete at the National JSHS event as national finalists. The top two finalists in each region competed in oral presentations for the chance to win scholarships ranging from $4,000-$12,000. The remaining three finalists from each region competed in the poster competition for a chance to win cash awards. In total, the National JSHS event awarded $192,000 in scholarships and $10,800 in cash awards to the national winners. In addition to the competition, the national finalists participated in DoD lab tours and networking events with DoD STEM professionals.
“The Junior Science and Humanities Symposium provides an extraordinary platform for high school students to showcase their ingenuity and innovation to envision solutions that could help define our shared future,” said Erika Shugart, Ph.D., NSTA Executive Director. “I am so inspired by these students who are working hard to solve problems in their communities and the world at large by using science, technology, engineering, and math. Congratulations to all the winners on their outstanding achievement.”
Abstract submissions for the 2023-2024 JSHS competition will open in the fall.
1st Place Oral Presentations: earning $12,000 scholarships
Environmental Science
Samara Davis, New York – Upstate, Ossining High School
Developing Environmental DNA Metabarcoding for the Detection of Elusive Vernal Pool-Breeding Amphibians
Biomedical Sciences
Aden Geonhee Lee, New England Northern, Phillips Exeter Academy
Polystyrene Microplastics Exacerbate Neuroinflammation in Obese Condition
Life and Behavioral Sciences
Elizabeth Djajalie, Alaska, Thunder Mountain High School
Quantitative Environmental DNA Metabarcoding for the Enumeration of Pacific Salmon (Oncorhynchus spp.)
Medicine and Health
Minnie Liang, Indiana, West Lafayette Jr/Sr High School
Identification of Pancreatic Cancer Driver Genes with a Novel Machine Learning Approach: Principal Features
Engineering and Technology
Ava Bhowmik, California Northern, The Harker School
A Novel Home-Built Metrology to Analyze Oral Fluid Droplets and Quantify the Efficacy of Masks
Math and Computer Science
Anu Iyer, Arkansas, Little Rock Central High School
VAST (Voice and Spiral Tool): A Novel Multimodal Machine Learning Method to Detect Parkinson’s Disease and Assess Severity
Physical Sciences
Harish Krishnakumar, Washington, Nikola Tesla STEM High School
Analysis of Ring Galaxies Detected Using Deep Learning with Real and Simulated Data
Chemistry
Ryan He, Illinois, University of Illinois Laboratory High School
Integrating 3D Printing into Titanium Dioxide Nanotube Fabrication
2nd Place Oral Presentations: earning $8,000 scholarships
Environmental Science
Victoria Yakes, New Jersey Southern, Marine Academy of Technology and Environmental Science (MATES)
Analysis Of Tannin Interference on Enterolert* 250 Testing of Enterococcus
Biomedical Sciences
Ambika Grover, Connecticut, Greenwich High School
Design of a Novel, Dual-Functioning, Tissue Plasminogen Activator and Factor XI Inhibiting Anticoagulant Therapeutic for Rapid Ischemic Stroke Treatment
Life and Behavioral Sciences
McKenzie Mitchell, DoDEA Pacific, Matthew C. Perry High School
The Effects of Mechanical Stress on Male and Female D. melanogaster General Activity and Survivorship
Medicine and Health
Adrit Rao, California Northern, Palo Alto High School
Enabling Ankle-Brachial Index Prediction from Doppler’s Using Deep Learning for Peripheral Arterial Disease Diagnosis
Engineering and Technology
Vedant Srinivas, Washington, Eastlake High School
Biomimicry of Boxfish: A Computational Analysis and Wind Tunnel Study of the Aerodynamic Drag Reduction of Class 8 Heavy Vehicle Trailers
Math and Computer Science
Yunjia Quan, North Carolina, Charlotte County Day School
Improving Bitcoin’s Post-Quantum Transaction Efficiency with a Novel Lattice-Based Aggregate Signature Scheme Based on CRYSTALS-Dilithium and a STARK Protocol
Physical Sciences
Christy Li, Maryland, Montgomery Blair High School
Optimal Design of Arbitrary Waveguide Bends for Footprint-Efficient and Low-Loss Silicon Photonic Resonators
Chemistry
Joshua Pillai, California Southern, Woodbridge High School
Novel Bilayer Elasto-Hydrogel Adhesive Film for Facilitating Wet-Occlusive Therapy for Atopic Dermatitis
3rd Place Oral Presentations: earning $4,000 scholarships
Environmental Science
Amelie Chen, Hawaii and Pacific, Pacific Horizon School
Antipodal Algae: Energy Solutions for a Tropical Island
Biomedical Sciences
Sarah Jennings, New York – Upstate, Ossining High School
Electron Transport Chain Acts as Potential Regulator of ER-Mitochondria Interactions
Life and Behavioral Sciences
Elaina McHargue, Kansas-Nebraska-Oklahoma, Central City High School
Using Image Analysis to Study the Effects of Carbon:Nitrogen Ratios in Mock Root Exudates on E. Coli Chemotaxis
Medicine and Health
Sirihaasa Nallamothu, Illinois, University High School
Supervised Binary Convolutional Neural Networks with Model Stacking for Diagnosis of Fundus & Eyelid Diseases
Engineering and Technology
Aryan Kalluvila, Wisconsin/Upper Peninsula Michigan, Hartford Union High School
An Accurate Super-Resolution Approach for Low-Field MRIU Imaging via U-Net Network
Math and Computer Science
Sophie Chen, Louisiana, Caddo Parish Magnet High School
Intraoperative Histological Analysis of Squamous Cell Carcinoma Tumor Margins using a Convolutional Neural Network
Physical Sciences
Bryn Morgan, Ohio, West Geauga High School
DSLR Camera Photometry
Chemistry
Kyra Henriques, Florida, Oviedo High School
Analysis of the Microplastic Removal Efficiency of Synthesized Ferrofluids and the Development of an Automated Prototype for Aquatic Environments
1st Place Poster Presentations
Environmental Science
Kennesha Garg, California Northern, American High School
Biomedical Sciences
Neel Ahuja, New Jersey Northern, Millburn High School
Life and Behavioral Sciences
Matthew Chang, California Southern, Woodbridge High School
Medicine and Health
Emma Markowitz, New England Northern, Homeschool
Engineering and Technology
Samhita Pokkunuri, New Jersey Northern, Old Bridge High School
Math and Computer Science
Rohan Kalahasty, Greater Washington, D.C., Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology
Physical Sciences
Camellia Sharma, Virginia, Mills E. Godwin High School
Chemistry
Maritza Roberts, Arizona, BASIS Tucson North
2nd Place Poster Presentations
Environmental Science
Naomi Park, Connecticut, Greenwich High School
Biomedical Sciences
Albert Bai, New England Northern, John Bapst Memorial High School
Life and Behavioral Sciences
Sneha Vashistha, Indiana, Carmel High School
Medicine and Health
Rachel Tao, Hawaii and Pacific, Waiakea High School
Engineering and Technology
Elizabeth Knipper, Iowa, Beckman Catholic
Math and Computer Science
Lucas Pu, Pennsylvania, North Allegheny High School
Physical Sciences
Emily Alemán, Puerto Rico, CROEC
Chemistry
Isabel Jiang, California Northern, Crystal Springs Uplands School
3rd Place Poster Presentations
Environmental Science
Hope Rosenbush, Hawaii and Pacific, Kamehameha Schools
Biomedical Sciences
Michelle Li, Georgia, North Oconee High School
Life and Behavioral Sciences
Joshua Martoma, Florida, Pine Crest School
Medicine and Health
Shalmali Rao, Virginia, Academies of Loudoun
Engineering and Technology
Cuthbert Steadman, New England Northern, Bangor High School
Math and Computer Science
Summer Li, Kentucky, DuPont Manual High School
Physical Sciences
Joseph Field, New Jersey Southern, Freehold High School
Chemistry
Jonah Ferber, Florida, Pine Crest School
About JSHS:
Junior Science and Humanities Symposium (JSHS) is a Department of Defense sponsored STEM program (U.S. Office of the Secretary of Defense and the U.S. Departments of the Army, Navy, and Air Force) that encourages high school students to conduct original research in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) and publicly recognizes students for outstanding achievement. By connecting talented students, their teachers, and research professionals at affiliated symposia and by rewarding research excellence, JSHS aims to widen the pool of trained talent prepared to conduct research and development vital to our nation. JSHS regional and national symposia are held during the academic year and reach more than 8,000 high school students and teachers throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Department of Defense Schools of Europe and the Pacific. Students must first participate in their regional symposium where they compete for selection to present at the national symposium each year. JSHS is administered by the National Science Teaching Association. For more information, please visit www.jshs.org.
