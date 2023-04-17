Top U.S. STEM Students Win Scholarships and Awards at the 61st Annual National Junior Science and Humanities Symposium

Over $200,000 in scholarships and cash awards were awarded to national winners at this year’s National Junior Science and Humanities Symposium

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NJSHS23—Junior Science and Humanities Symposium (JSHS), the premier showcase for science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) research by high school students, is pleased to announce the 2023 winners of the 61st National JSHS competition.

JSHS is sponsored by the Department of Defense (DoD) and administered by the National Science Teaching Association. This year’s National JSHS event was hosted by the Department of the U.S. Navy and took place April 12-15, at the Founders Inn in Virginia Beach, Virginia. In attendance were 227 competing high school students as well as teachers, mentors, university faculty, military personnel, DoD STEM professionals, and more serving as judges, mentors, and representatives of their region.

“Every year we are astounded by the high quality of research conducted by our students and their ability to devise solutions to today’s most pressing challenges,” says Andrea Malenya, JSHS Project Manager. “We are honored to support them as they continue to pursue STEM by providing undergraduate scholarships and the opportunity to connect with top Department of Defense STEM professionals.”

48 national winners—announced at the awards ceremony on April 15—first presented their original scientific research at one of 49 regional competitions hosted by universities and colleges in the U.S., Puerto Rico, and DoDEA schools worldwide. The top five students from each region were invited to compete at the National JSHS event as national finalists. The top two finalists in each region competed in oral presentations for the chance to win scholarships ranging from $4,000-$12,000. The remaining three finalists from each region competed in the poster competition for a chance to win cash awards. In total, the National JSHS event awarded $192,000 in scholarships and $10,800 in cash awards to the national winners. In addition to the competition, the national finalists participated in DoD lab tours and networking events with DoD STEM professionals.

“The Junior Science and Humanities Symposium provides an extraordinary platform for high school students to showcase their ingenuity and innovation to envision solutions that could help define our shared future,” said Erika Shugart, Ph.D., NSTA Executive Director. “I am so inspired by these students who are working hard to solve problems in their communities and the world at large by using science, technology, engineering, and math. Congratulations to all the winners on their outstanding achievement.”

Abstract submissions for the 2023-2024 JSHS competition will open in the fall.

1st Place Oral Presentations: earning $12,000 scholarships

Environmental Science



Samara Davis, New York – Upstate, Ossining High School



Developing Environmental DNA Metabarcoding for the Detection of Elusive Vernal Pool-Breeding Amphibians

Biomedical Sciences



Aden Geonhee Lee, New England Northern, Phillips Exeter Academy



Polystyrene Microplastics Exacerbate Neuroinflammation in Obese Condition

Life and Behavioral Sciences



Elizabeth Djajalie, Alaska, Thunder Mountain High School



Quantitative Environmental DNA Metabarcoding for the Enumeration of Pacific Salmon (Oncorhynchus spp.)

Medicine and Health



Minnie Liang, Indiana, West Lafayette Jr/Sr High School



Identification of Pancreatic Cancer Driver Genes with a Novel Machine Learning Approach: Principal Features

Engineering and Technology



Ava Bhowmik, California Northern, The Harker School



A Novel Home-Built Metrology to Analyze Oral Fluid Droplets and Quantify the Efficacy of Masks

Math and Computer Science



Anu Iyer, Arkansas, Little Rock Central High School



VAST (Voice and Spiral Tool): A Novel Multimodal Machine Learning Method to Detect Parkinson’s Disease and Assess Severity

Physical Sciences



Harish Krishnakumar, Washington, Nikola Tesla STEM High School



Analysis of Ring Galaxies Detected Using Deep Learning with Real and Simulated Data

Chemistry



Ryan He, Illinois, University of Illinois Laboratory High School



Integrating 3D Printing into Titanium Dioxide Nanotube Fabrication

2nd Place Oral Presentations: earning $8,000 scholarships

Environmental Science



Victoria Yakes, New Jersey Southern, Marine Academy of Technology and Environmental Science (MATES)



Analysis Of Tannin Interference on Enterolert* 250 Testing of Enterococcus

Biomedical Sciences



Ambika Grover, Connecticut, Greenwich High School



Design of a Novel, Dual-Functioning, Tissue Plasminogen Activator and Factor XI Inhibiting Anticoagulant Therapeutic for Rapid Ischemic Stroke Treatment

Life and Behavioral Sciences



McKenzie Mitchell, DoDEA Pacific, Matthew C. Perry High School



The Effects of Mechanical Stress on Male and Female D. melanogaster General Activity and Survivorship

Medicine and Health



Adrit Rao, California Northern, Palo Alto High School



Enabling Ankle-Brachial Index Prediction from Doppler’s Using Deep Learning for Peripheral Arterial Disease Diagnosis

Engineering and Technology



Vedant Srinivas, Washington, Eastlake High School



Biomimicry of Boxfish: A Computational Analysis and Wind Tunnel Study of the Aerodynamic Drag Reduction of Class 8 Heavy Vehicle Trailers

Math and Computer Science



Yunjia Quan, North Carolina, Charlotte County Day School



Improving Bitcoin’s Post-Quantum Transaction Efficiency with a Novel Lattice-Based Aggregate Signature Scheme Based on CRYSTALS-Dilithium and a STARK Protocol

Physical Sciences



Christy Li, Maryland, Montgomery Blair High School



Optimal Design of Arbitrary Waveguide Bends for Footprint-Efficient and Low-Loss Silicon Photonic Resonators

Chemistry



Joshua Pillai, California Southern, Woodbridge High School



Novel Bilayer Elasto-Hydrogel Adhesive Film for Facilitating Wet-Occlusive Therapy for Atopic Dermatitis

3rd Place Oral Presentations: earning $4,000 scholarships

Environmental Science



Amelie Chen, Hawaii and Pacific, Pacific Horizon School



Antipodal Algae: Energy Solutions for a Tropical Island

Biomedical Sciences



Sarah Jennings, New York – Upstate, Ossining High School



Electron Transport Chain Acts as Potential Regulator of ER-Mitochondria Interactions

Life and Behavioral Sciences



Elaina McHargue, Kansas-Nebraska-Oklahoma, Central City High School



Using Image Analysis to Study the Effects of Carbon:Nitrogen Ratios in Mock Root Exudates on E. Coli Chemotaxis

Medicine and Health



Sirihaasa Nallamothu, Illinois, University High School



Supervised Binary Convolutional Neural Networks with Model Stacking for Diagnosis of Fundus & Eyelid Diseases

Engineering and Technology



Aryan Kalluvila, Wisconsin/Upper Peninsula Michigan, Hartford Union High School



An Accurate Super-Resolution Approach for Low-Field MRIU Imaging via U-Net Network

Math and Computer Science



Sophie Chen, Louisiana, Caddo Parish Magnet High School



Intraoperative Histological Analysis of Squamous Cell Carcinoma Tumor Margins using a Convolutional Neural Network

Physical Sciences



Bryn Morgan, Ohio, West Geauga High School



DSLR Camera Photometry

Chemistry



Kyra Henriques, Florida, Oviedo High School



Analysis of the Microplastic Removal Efficiency of Synthesized Ferrofluids and the Development of an Automated Prototype for Aquatic Environments

1st Place Poster Presentations

Environmental Science



Kennesha Garg, California Northern, American High School

Biomedical Sciences



Neel Ahuja, New Jersey Northern, Millburn High School

Life and Behavioral Sciences



Matthew Chang, California Southern, Woodbridge High School

Medicine and Health



Emma Markowitz, New England Northern, Homeschool

Engineering and Technology



Samhita Pokkunuri, New Jersey Northern, Old Bridge High School

Math and Computer Science



Rohan Kalahasty, Greater Washington, D.C., Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology

Physical Sciences



Camellia Sharma, Virginia, Mills E. Godwin High School

Chemistry



Maritza Roberts, Arizona, BASIS Tucson North

2nd Place Poster Presentations

Environmental Science



Naomi Park, Connecticut, Greenwich High School

Biomedical Sciences



Albert Bai, New England Northern, John Bapst Memorial High School

Life and Behavioral Sciences



Sneha Vashistha, Indiana, Carmel High School

Medicine and Health



Rachel Tao, Hawaii and Pacific, Waiakea High School

Engineering and Technology



Elizabeth Knipper, Iowa, Beckman Catholic

Math and Computer Science



Lucas Pu, Pennsylvania, North Allegheny High School

Physical Sciences



Emily Alemán, Puerto Rico, CROEC

Chemistry



Isabel Jiang, California Northern, Crystal Springs Uplands School

3rd Place Poster Presentations

Environmental Science



Hope Rosenbush, Hawaii and Pacific, Kamehameha Schools

Biomedical Sciences



Michelle Li, Georgia, North Oconee High School

Life and Behavioral Sciences



Joshua Martoma, Florida, Pine Crest School

Medicine and Health



Shalmali Rao, Virginia, Academies of Loudoun

Engineering and Technology



Cuthbert Steadman, New England Northern, Bangor High School

Math and Computer Science



Summer Li, Kentucky, DuPont Manual High School

Physical Sciences



Joseph Field, New Jersey Southern, Freehold High School

Chemistry



Jonah Ferber, Florida, Pine Crest School

About JSHS:

Junior Science and Humanities Symposium (JSHS) is a Department of Defense sponsored STEM program (U.S. Office of the Secretary of Defense and the U.S. Departments of the Army, Navy, and Air Force) that encourages high school students to conduct original research in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) and publicly recognizes students for outstanding achievement. By connecting talented students, their teachers, and research professionals at affiliated symposia and by rewarding research excellence, JSHS aims to widen the pool of trained talent prepared to conduct research and development vital to our nation. JSHS regional and national symposia are held during the academic year and reach more than 8,000 high school students and teachers throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Department of Defense Schools of Europe and the Pacific. Students must first participate in their regional symposium where they compete for selection to present at the national symposium each year. JSHS is administered by the National Science Teaching Association. For more information, please visit www.jshs.org.

