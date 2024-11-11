Top Telecommunications Company Reports $10.5 Million Annual Savings from Verint AI-Powered Voice Self-Service

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT), The CX Automation Company™, today announced that a top telecommunications company reported annual savings of more than $10.5 million by using the Verint Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) to power their contact center telephony self-service.





The company replaced their old telephony-driven IVR technology with Verint AI-powered IVA to deliver tangible business outcomes, including improving its self-service containment rate and elevating the service experience for consumers.

The company responds to more than seven million calls each year on a variety of topics including billing, payments, appointment management, tech support and outages. By using the Verint AI-powered IVA, their self-service containment rates rose to more than 50 percent overall with a containment rate of 80 percent for billing-specific calls. In total, the company contains 3.5 million calls with Verint IVA – avoiding the need for transferring these calls to live agents – representing more than $10.5 million in annual savings.

“Verint IVA is built on industry-leading conversational AI that trains on an organization’s unique engagement data. This means the Verint AI-powered bots continuously improve and provide consumers with relevant, accurate responses, even within environments of higher conversational complexity or specificity to the business,” says Verint’s Heather Richards, vice president, Go-to-Market Strategy. “With Verint’s leadership in AI-powered self-service bots, organizations are reporting strong AI business outcomes after replacing their legacy telephony-driven IVR systems.”

