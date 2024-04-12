Top North American Splatoon 3 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Players Head to Japan for World Championships

They’re Back! On April 12 and 13 (U.S.), In-Person Competition Returns With Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Holding Its First-Ever World Championship

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#nintendoswitch–Every splatter of ink. Every red shell. Every moment of colorful victory and last-second wave of the checkered flag. On April 12 and 13 in the U.S. (April 13/14 in Japan), the world will be watching – but more importantly, the world will once again be playing together. Who will win it all and take home the championship glory?









Nintendo of America can’t wait to cheer on all of the players representing North America at the Splatoon 3 World Championship 2024 and the first-ever Mario Kart 8 Deluxe World Championship 2024. Both events were rescheduled after originally planned for Nintendo Live 2024 TOKYO, and fans around the world will be able to tune in and watch on the official Nintendo YouTube Channel, with the Splatoon 3 World Championship 2024 Round Robin kicking off on April 12 at 10 p.m. PST, the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe World Championship 2024 starting on April 13 at 7 p.m. PST and the Splatoon 3 World Championship 2024 finals happening on April 13 at 10 p.m. PST.

North America will have a big presence at both events, with an individual player and a team prepared to face off against opponents from Europe, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Australia and New Zealand, and South Korea. Follow their ongoing stories as they compete for international bragging rights:

Jackpot’s Big Comeback: The Splatoon 3 World Championship 2024 represents something special for team “Jackpot,” comprised of players Madness, Leafi, Jared, .q, max! and Ren. After being eliminated in the first round of the Splatoon 3 Enter the Splatlands Invitational 2022 (held during PAX West), Jackpot rebounded with a huge win at the Splatoon 3 Championship 2023 at Nintendo Live 2023 SEATTLE – punching their ticket to Japan for the World Championship tournament. When asked to describe their strategy, Jackpot prides themselves on their balance between fast-paced, take-no-prisoners attacks and “fun, goofy” unpredictability.

Kevo's Need For Speed: Being the first player from Mexico to ever win a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe North American tournament isn't enough for Kevo. He hopes to harness his aggressive style to dominate his international rivals the way he did during the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Championship Cup 2023 at PAX East 2023. Kevo earned his trip to Japan with another dominant recent performance, this one a successful defense of his North American Champion crown at Nintendo Live 2023 SEATTLE.

For more on the contestants on their road to Japan, check out these videos:

Team Jackpot and the Splatoon 3 World Championship 2024: https://youtu.be/7CwcFE3ToDs

Kevo and the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe World Championship 2024: https://youtu.be/xevMVuO8SRM

Nintendo is thrilled to once again play host to some of the top Splatoon 3 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe players in the world and celebrates this return to in-person competition and community connection for the first time since 2019.

