Top Global Quick-Service Restaurants Supercharge Their Success with the Near Intelligence Platform

PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NIR #NIR—Near Intelligence, Inc. (Nasdaq: NIR) (“Near” or the “Company”), a global leader in privacy-led data intelligence on people and places, today announced it is a trusted partner of leading global quick-service restaurants (QSRs) seeking high-quality data insights and restaurant analytics. Representing a combined annual revenue of close to $90B, the world’s largest QSR brands rely on the Near Platform to drive data-backed business decisions and enhance business strategies as the industry adapts to constantly changing dining behaviors.

By harnessing Near’s advanced analytics capabilities, top QSRs are able to understand consumer movement and behavior patterns, brand affinities, trade areas, and trends. With Near, restaurant chain decision makers are empowered with real-time data to gain deeper customer insights, optimize operations, and craft personalized customer experiences– empowering them to stay ahead of their competition, and resulting in enhanced customer engagement, a boost in operational efficiencies, and revenue growth.

“I can tell you from experience that the data is accurate. It points us in all the right places. And I honestly believe it gives us a strategic advantage over our competitors because it helps us prioritize our efforts, and really helps us focus in the right places,” said Allyn Taylor, Director of Development and Construction at Pollo Campero.

Read the Pollo Campero case study: How QSR Pollo Campero used B I Spatial and Near to optimize its site selection plan

“We are honored to be the chosen partner for several of the world’s largest quick-service restaurants,” said Anil Mathews, CEO of Near. “Our platform’s ability to process vast amounts of high-quality data and deliver actionable insights in a privacy-led manner empowers QSRs to make data-driven decisions, optimize operations, and deliver exceptional customer experiences, giving them an edge in the highly competitive fast-food industry.”

The Near Platform offers an array of benefits for QSRs including:

Decision makers can decide where to place a new store with solid restaurant data intelligence and optimize down to which side of a block, which side of a shopping center, and how wide to make a drive-thru based on consumer movement and traffic patterns. Attracting More Diners and Measuring ROI: QSRs can target audience segments with digital ads that are relevant to them, and out-of-home (OOH) ads on the routes their audience naturally travels. Decision makers can analyze customers’ movement to correlate who entered a restaurant, and attribute visits to the right ads.

QSRs can analyze consumers’ movement patterns, travel habits prior to and after visiting a restaurant, visits by time of day or day of week, and more; they can also see the draw distance of any location, and how far people are willing to travel to get there. Understand Markets and Competitors’ Customers: Decision makers can survey any place – including competitors’ stores – and analyze its consumers’ brand affinities and movement patterns; they can see how their customers interact with the competition and customize messaging to win their loyalty.

To learn more about the Near Platform, please visit: https://near.com/platform/

About Near

Near, a global, full-stack data intelligence software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) platform curates one of the world’s largest sources of intelligence on people and places. The Near platform’s patented technology processes data from an estimated 1.6 billion unique user IDs and 70 million points of interest, in more than 44 countries. Near’s data and insights empower marketing and operations teams to understand consumers’ online and offline behaviors, affinities, and attributes in order to engage them and grow their businesses. With a presence in Los Angeles, Paris, Bangalore, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo, Near serves scaled enterprises in retail, real estate, restaurant/QSR, travel/tourism, telecom, and financial services. For more information, please visit https://near.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:



Kat Harwood



pr@near.com

Investor Contact:



Marc P. Griffin



ICR, Inc. for Near



IR@near.com