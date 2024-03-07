Top Cost Segregation Study Companies (March 2024): An In-Depth Review of Omega Accounting Solutions by Better Business Advice

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Compare Before Buying recently released a review showcasing the cost segregation study offerings of Omega Accounting Solutions. Boasting more than 15 years in the industry, Omega Accounting Solutions has built a solid reputation for producing precise, compliant, and IRS-defendable reports. Their expertise in cost segregation studies forms part of a wider range of services aimed at maximizing tax advantages through detailed examination and strategic planning.





Based in Irvine, California, Omega Accounting Solutions is a prominent financial and tax consultancy firm founded by Jay Woods in 2007. Initially a regional accounting practice, it has evolved into a successful national entity over the past 16 years. Omega has broadened its offerings from mere fractional accounting to encompass tax advisory services, emphasizing business intelligence (BI) for cutting-edge analytics and reporting.

The firm is dedicated to assisting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMBs) in navigating complex daily operational challenges with ease through expert accounting, tax consultancy, and advanced business intelligence solutions. Omega Accounting Solutions has cultivated a strong and loyal clientele, earning recognition for its swift expansion and securing the 75th position on the Inc. 5000 list for rapid growth.

Among its extensive tax strategy offerings, Omega Accounting Solutions specializes in conducting cost segregation studies. These studies serve as an essential tax planning instrument, enabling businesses and individuals involved in the construction, purchase, expansion, or renovation of any real estate type to boost their cash flow.

Omega Accounting Solutions simplifies the approach to Cost Segregation Studies with a three-phase method.

Eligibility Assessment: The journey starts with a preliminary consultation with their expert team to determine whether your property is a candidate for a Cost Segregation Study. Detailed Cost Segregation Analysis: The Omega professionals conduct an in-depth onsite evaluation of your property, categorizing building components to qualify for accelerated depreciation. Enhancing Tax Savings: In the concluding phase, the strategy focuses on leveraging the accelerated depreciation findings to substantially lessen your income tax obligations.

What is a cost segregation study?

A cost segregation study offers a strategic approach to tax savings, enabling individuals and companies that have bought, built, expanded, or renovated any real estate type to enhance their cash flow by fast-tracking depreciation deductions and postponing federal and state income taxes.

At its core, this study involves a detailed examination conducted by tax experts or engineers to distinguish and reclassify personal property assets from real property assets, thereby reducing the depreciation period for tax reasons from the standard 39 years (for commercial real estate) or 27.5 years (for residential rental properties) to shorter periods such as 5, 7, or 15 years. Such reclassification boosts early depreciation expenses, leading to a decrease in taxable income during the initial years of owning the property.

This analysis meticulously categorizes various components of a property or its improvements, including, among others, land enhancements (like landscaping, parking facilities, and walkways), personal property (such as non-structural components, portable machinery, and furnishings), and the structure itself. The objective is to pinpoint every construction-related expense that qualifies for depreciation over a timeframe shorter than that of the building.

Accelerating depreciation allows property owners to delay tax payments and notably enhance cash flow during the property’s early ownership stages. Nonetheless, this procedure is intricate, necessitating a comprehensive grasp of the tax legislation and construction methodologies. Therefore, engaging with professionals who specialize in cost segregation studies is crucial for anyone considering this tax-saving strategy.

Cost segregation studies provide a range of advantages for owners of real estate properties. Through the acceleration of depreciation expenses, these owners can reduce their taxable income and enhance their cash flow.

Key advantages of conducting a cost segregation study are:

Enhancing depreciation deductions for newly constructed or renovated properties.

Fine-tuning the allocation of purchase prices for acquired properties.

Achieving prompt tax reductions through demolition write-offs.

Calculating accurate insurable replacement costs post exclusions.

Assessing the genuine market value post exemptions for property tax purposes.

Recapturing previously missed benefits from past years without needing to file amended returns.

