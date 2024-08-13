Top Cannabis Brand Jetty Extracts Taps Nabis to Bolster National Expansion Abilities

Powerhouse Partnership Sets Precedent for National Collaborations Industry Wide, Simplifying Supply Chain and Navigating Hurdles in Fragmented Markets

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nabis, the industry’s leading marketplace platform and distribution service, today announces a partnership with California cannabis trailblazer Jetty Extracts. As more cannabis brands look toward national expansion, this partnership between two powerhouse players shows a growing need for collaborative efforts across the industry’s supply chain—Nabis gives licensed operators like Jetty, best-in-class technology tools and comprehensive operational support they need to efficiently scale and navigate the complex regulatory landscape of state-by-state legalization.





“For over a decade, we’ve continued to push boundaries and pioneer new products for our customers,” said Ron Gershoni, Co-Founder and CEO of Jetty Extracts. “We believe everyone who wants it should have access to high-quality cannabis. Through our partnership with Nabis, we can expand our reach, improving consumer choice, while fueling our future growth.”

Founded in 2013, Jetty is one of the original players in cannabis extraction, and the first to ever bring an OCal Certified, comparable-to-organic vape to the market. Since 2020, Jetty has achieved 20% average annual growth as a brand, with their Solventless line holding the position as America’s number one Live Rosin Vape. A collaboration with Nabis arms Jetty with expanded logistical capabilities and comprehensive, real-time data analytics that will help increase operational efficiencies, identify opportunities and scale product visibility.

With access to Nabis’ one-stop-shop marketplace platform technology, Jetty will also be able to simplify its ordering and fulfillment processes with an infrastructure that can accommodate increased sales volume in tandem with growth. Additionally, this collaboration enables access to Nabis’ cash flow management tools, such as Nabis Capital and Credit Score, allowing Jetty to establish consistency from start to finish in their overall go-to-market strategy when launching into other states and managing a nationwide footprint. As Nabis maintains its position as the industry’s largest distributor, and Jetty as a top brand and manufacturer, this partnership puts both operators in a position to provide customers with the best cannabis products they love.

“The historically fragmented regulatory regimes across state markets pose significant barriers for brands to reach national audiences efficiently,” said Vince C. Ning, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Nabis. “This partnership represents the shared vision that Jetty and Nabis have for a seamless and consistent wholesaling experience at a national scale that consumers will ultimately benefit from.”

Learn more about Nabis' model and distribution services at nabis.com.

About Nabis

Nabis is the #1 licensed cannabis wholesale platform, servicing over 300 brands. Founded in 2018 by serial tech entrepreneurs Vince C. Ning and Jun S. Lee, Nabis is on a mission to build the most powerful licensed cannabis wholesale platform with a multi-channel fulfillment network that simplifies cannabis commerce for brands and retailers anywhere in the world. Nabis supports numerous exclusive brands and retailers, transacting over $1B worth of cannabis products in major states across the nation. As Nabis continues its national expansion, the privately-held multistate operator utilizes its experience in the world’s largest legal cannabis markets and offers its partners an online wholesale marketplace with best-in-class fulfillment, payment processing, financing, data analytics, and sales and marketing services to enable more brands and retailers to innovate, launch, and scale strategically. Ning and Lee’s work earned Nabis a spot on Inc. 5000’s list of Fastest Growing Private Companies in America in 2023, and on Fast Company’s list of the 50 Most Innovative Companies in America in 2024. Learn more: nabis.com

About Jetty Extracts

Founded in San Diego in 2013, Jetty is one of the original players in cannabis extraction. Since its founding, Jetty has been obsessed with creating the most pure, potent, and flavorful products. In 2014, it launched one of the first vapes free from fillers and cutting agents. Today, Jetty continues that legacy of quality with its cleanest extract to date, OCal Certified Solventless. Made with just ice and water, Jetty’s ten time award-winning Solventless vape, live rosin, and infused pre-rolls are some of the finest, hand-crafted extracts around. Learn more

Contacts

