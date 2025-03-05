Top Awards at the 97th Oscars Go to Productions Shot on Film, Including ANORA, THE BRUTALIST, I’M STILL HERE and I’M NOT A ROBOT

2025 Oscar winners for Best Picture (Anora), Best International Feature Film (I’m Still Here), Best Live Action Short (I’m Not a Robot) and Best Cinematography (Lol Crawley for The Brutalist) were all captured on KODAK film.

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The 97th Academy Awards, hosted on March 2 in Los Angeles, was a great night for the film medium. Ten of the awards for the twenty-three categories presented during the broadcast went to productions captured on film.

Sean Baker’s Anora, the historic and biggest winner of the night garnering Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, and Best Actress in a Leading Role by Mikey Madison, was shot on 35mm by cinematographer Drew Daniels.

Brady Corbet’s, The Brutalist, which won three Oscars including Best Cinematography by Lol Crawley, Best Actor in a Leading Role (Adrien Brody) and Best Original Score (Daniel Blumberg) was shot on multiple film formats including 35mm VistaVision, 35mm and 16mm.

I’m Still Here, winner of the Best International Feature Film, helmed by director Walter Salles and lensed by Cinematographer Adrian Teijido, was captured on 35mm and S8mm film.

And finally, the filmmakers recognized for the Best Live Action Short, I’m Not a Robot, also chose 35mm film as their capture medium.

“ It is no coincidence that shot-on-film productions are at the forefront of awards season each year,” said Vanessa Bendetti, Vice President of Eastman Kodak Company and Head of Motion Picture. “ The filmmakers who choose film are especially discerning, creative and daring. Kodak is thrilled for Sean Baker and the filmmakers behind Anora, The Brutalist, I’m Still Here and I’m Not a Robot. Each of these films were produced for less than ten million dollars, which is testimony that shooting on film can be realized at any budget level. Productions that shoot film stand out and benefit from the unmatched visuals of film, and the discipline and excellence in filmmaking the medium commands.”

2025 Oscar nominees Nosferatu, Maria, Sing Sing and A Different Man were also shot on KODAK film.

Read more about the 2025 Oscar Nominees and Winners at https://www.kodak.com/go/filmawards and the 7th annual KODAK FILM AWARDS, held on February 27 in Hollywood honoring Ed Lachman, Gia Coppola, Lol Crawley, Greg Kwedar, and Ramez Silyan at www.kodak.com/go/kodakawards.

