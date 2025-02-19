Tonkean Releases Agentic Orchestration For the Fortune 1,000

Tonkean’s AI agents autonomously orchestrate complex processes while working to achieve long-term business goals—all while maintaining compliance, visibility, and control.

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tonkean, the first-of-its-kind AI-powered process orchestration platform, is making its agentic orchestration capabilities and autonomous AI agents generally available.

As leaders within large organizations navigate the hype surrounding new agentic AI offerings, Tonkean stands apart for how it instruments AI agents for enterprise operations. Tonkean Agentic Orchestration layers autonomous, collaborative, creative AI with deterministic rules-based automation. It brings the best AI models to enterprise back office processes—delivering best-in-class user experiences, dynamic interoperability with more than 200 prebuilt integrations, and a robust governance framework that aligns processes to policy and keeps humans in control at critical junctures.

With Tonkean Agentic Orchestration, enterprise teams can configure agents to:

Answer questions from policies to ensure compliance

Perform actions and query information across all of your systems

Coordinate and execute complex work to deliver on long-term initiatives

Produce personalized experiences with custom user interfaces on the fly

Operate alone or in collaboration with other relevant agents in a multi-agent architecture

Run both as a chat interface and independently in the background

These new capabilities build upon Tonkean’s existing solutions for shared-service teams—including procurement, legal, HR, and IT—already in use by leading enterprises such as Cisco, Workday, and Instacart. From simple agents that create contracts to advanced sourcing agents that conduct market analysis and facilitate bidding campaigns, Tonkean AI agents work within a collaborative multi-agent architecture to not only automate processes, but achieve long-term business outcomes.

The powerful capabilities mark a paradigm shift in how complex back-office functions can be seamlessly carried out via AI, as well as in how employees at large organizations interact with software in their day-to-day processes.

“ In the fast-evolving world of AI, what Tonkean is doing with Agentic Orchestration is truly impressive,” said Greg Bennett, Director, Global Legal Services at Workday, which has been using Tonkean for their legal workflows since 2021. “ We were impressed to see the combination of automation, governance, with a very approachable opportunity to interact with a full tech stack at an enterprise level.”

Unlike other recent agentic offerings, which generally lack the level of control, accessibility, and interoperability enterprises need to derive true transformational change out of AI, Tonkean Agentic Orchestration comes with several essential technological differentiators:

Agents that work autonomously and creatively to achieve outcomes on your behalf—on your terms. Tonkean AI agents come strategically scaffolded with deterministic and nondeterministic capabilities. This allows humans to set guardrails for what the agents can and cannot do, and escalate critical decisions to the right people for review, when necessary, while at the same time empowering each agent to determine proactively how to meet its responsibilities and achieve the goals set for it—all without ever compromising on governance, auditability, or compliance.

Tonkean AI agents come strategically scaffolded with deterministic and nondeterministic capabilities. This allows humans to set guardrails for what the agents can and cannot do, and escalate critical decisions to the right people for review, when necessary, while at the same time empowering each agent to determine proactively how to meet its responsibilities and achieve the goals set for it—all without ever compromising on governance, auditability, or compliance. Interoperability across 200+ platform integrations. Tonkean can integrate with all kinds of enterprise technology, from Slack to SAP, cloud applications to on-prem databases and in-house tools. This allows Tonkean Agentic Orchestration to surface intelligent, specialized AI agents directly to employees in the environments where they already work in accordance with how they like to work, and to automate processes that span many different data systems and departments.

Tonkean can integrate with all kinds of enterprise technology, from Slack to SAP, cloud applications to on-prem databases and in-house tools. This allows Tonkean Agentic Orchestration to surface intelligent, specialized AI agents directly to employees in the environments where they already work in accordance with how they like to work, and to automate processes that span many different data systems and departments. One front door—with unlimited possibilities. Give employees a single, intuitive entry point for all requests and agent interactions. Tonkean’s AI Front Door works as the central orchestrator for your organization’s use of AI, ensuring requests flow seamlessly to the right specialized agents while preserving full context. Give AI tasks and objectives from the tools employees already use—like Microsoft Teams, Slack, and email. Use specialized agents to handle tasks like purchase requests, legal reviews, and compliance validation with precision. Generate user experiences on the fly to seamlessly guide employees through any workflow.

Give employees a single, intuitive entry point for all requests and agent interactions. Tonkean’s AI Front Door works as the central orchestrator for your organization’s use of AI, ensuring requests flow seamlessly to the right specialized agents while preserving full context. Give AI tasks and objectives from the tools employees already use—like Microsoft Teams, Slack, and email. Use specialized agents to handle tasks like purchase requests, legal reviews, and compliance validation with precision. Generate user experiences on the fly to seamlessly guide employees through any workflow. Build agents on your own—but get started fast with pre-built agents. Tonkean Agentic Orchestration is 100% no-code, empowering internal enterprise teams to build, deploy, and orchestrate agents themselves. Agents can also be configured to use any LLM provider or model based on your business needs. The Tonkean library offers ready-to-use agents that make it even easier to start automating complex processes right away, such as: Sourcing Specialist Agents, Buyer Agents, Contract Manager Agents, Purchase Intake Agents, AP Specialist Agents, Market Analysis Agents, Compliance Officer Agents, and many others.

As Tonkean co-founder and CEO Sagi Eliyahu puts it, Tonkean has taken this approach developing Agentic Orchestration not only because it’s the right technological approach, but because it’s the right human approach.

“ Business processes are not about data or even technology. Fundamentally they’re about people,” says Eliyahu. “ But whether you’re talking about people or the tools they use, both need goals, guardrails, and support to work effectively. You can put a bunch of the world’s smartest people in a room together and say, ‘Go to work!,’ but without strategy and structure, it would be chaos. Tonkean provides that strategy and structure through orchestration. It brings you autonomy and intelligence and safeguards you against chaos.”

Tonkean Agentic Orchestration offers the best way to build and use agents. To learn more, visit www.tonkean.com/platform/ai-agents.

About Tonkean

Tonkean is the first-of-its-kind, AI-powered intake and orchestration platform that helps enterprise shared service teams like procurement, legal, IT, and HR create processes that people actually follow. Tonkean's powerful agents use AI to anticipate employees' needs and guide them through their requests. From there, Tonkean's orchestration engine supports every stakeholder in the process by automating manual steps and managing the handoffs between people and systems in alignment with your policies. With a library of preconfigured process templates, 200+ integrations with best-in-class applications, and a 100% no-code workflow editor, Tonkean is the agentic orchestration and automation platform of choice for many innovative F500 companies. With full governance controls, enterprises can guarantee compliance while maximizing adoption—all without any change management and no code. Founded in 2015, Tonkean is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, with R&D in Tel Aviv, Israel. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Media contact

Daniel Moore

Daniel@tonkean.com